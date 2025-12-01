If you’re shopping for a small-ish OLED TV during Cyber Monday, I have some good news.

Not one, but three of the best 48-inch OLED TVs I had the pleasure to help review this year have had decent discounts.

If you were to ask me, though, if you should get LG’s small C5, or our current Award-winner, the 48-inch Panasonic Z90B, my answer would be “neither”.

No, at its current price of £790 on Amazon, I wholeheartedly recommend that most buyers go for the 48-inch Samsung S90F.

Samsung QE48S90F: was £1,500 now £790 at Amazon Samsung’s small, step-down OLED is a great all-rounder offering fantastic gaming specifications and a bright, punchy picture that will delight movie fans. And at its current Cyber Monday price, it’s significantly cheaper than all its five-star rivals.

Why this set, when we gave this year’s best premium 48-50in TV What Hi-Fi? Award to the 48-inch Panasonic Z90B, not the Samsung? It’s all to do with our hallowed performance-per-pound metric.

We always factor this into our buying advice, and while the Samsung may not be as good at full price, with the Z90B offering a bit more control and generally authentic picture, the Panasonic is currently retailing for £1099 at Richer Sounds (save £400). And at that price, it’s too expensive.

The improvements don’t merit spending that extra £310. The Samsung offers excellent picture quality in its own right, and it has better gaming specifications than the Panasonic, offering four full-speed HDMI 2.1 inputs.

The Z90B has only two sockets that can run modern game consoles at full speed – and one of those doubles as the eARC connection required for a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

As we say in our S90F review:

“This is an excellent 48-inch OLED overall – one of the best we have tested, despite the slight colour exaggeration. For your money, you’ll get a bright, punchy, smallish OLED capable of delivering a fun home-movie experience full of pop. Add to this flawless gaming specifications and excellent app support, and you get a TV that we are happy to recommend.”

If you’re wondering why I’m not pushing you to the 48-inch LG C5, over the Samsung, there are two simple reasons. First, the S90F is £110 cheaper, with the 48-inch LG C5 selling for £899 at Amazon.

And second because, having had the two side by side, I can confirm the Samsung offers a slightly better picture. Though it does occasionally overbake colours compared with the C5, the S90F manages to retain colour volume during low-light scenes a lot better than the LG, making it a better option for most movie fans, in our opinion.

If you want a 48-inch OLED TV right now, then, I strongly recommend taking advantage of Amazon’s current deal on the Samsung S90F while stocks last.