I've been deliberating over whether to upgrade my gaming set-up with an OLED TV for quite some time now, almost four years in fact; decisiveness isn't one of my fortes.

While the proposition has become more tempting every year, I've always held back due to there being a fairly limited selection available, but 2025 is the year that's changed.

Before, I've been exclusively looking at the LG C-series, which has won our Best Gaming TV consecutively for the past five years. That's an important factor, as my primary use case for a small OLED TV would be to game on it with my PS5; I'll leave my 65-inch Sony A80L to handle the heavier-duty TV and movie-related tasks.

LG's 42-inch OLED option has consistently caught my eye due to its implementation of four HDMI 2.1 sockets, the latest gaming features such as VRR and ALLM, and superb picture quality. Plus, it's just about small enough to justify using it as a desktop monitor. That being said, it's also felt like the only option.

TV companies haven't been particularly outgoing when it comes to providing us with smaller OLEDs before this year, but Samsung and Panasonic decided to change their minds, and we're so glad that they did.

This meant that we got to test the Award-winning Panasonic Z90B and five-star Samsung S90F, both at 48 inches. It was a refreshing change of pace compared to the constant flow of 65-inch sets we usually get throughout the year, and it also served as a form of window shopping for me.

Ultimately, the LG C5 clinched the gaming Award this year, but the Samsung and Panasonic were both in the conversation. The Panasonic was slightly more limited as it only has two HDMI 2.1 sockets, but its compact size and other gaming specs made it a solid option nonetheless.

The Samsung S90F posed more of a threat thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 sockets; however, we're yet to see the 42-inch Samsung in action, whereas we could verify that the C5 is a five-star set at that size.

With more small OLEDs entering our test room than ever before, my quest for a perfect OLED TV to adorn my gaming set-up has been reignited. There is, of course, one thing that's still holding me back: the price.

Now, Black Friday is fast approaching, and with it will undoubtedly come a swathe of OLED TV deals that could soften this potential blow to my bank account, but the right deal needs to come along for me to even consider splashing out.

We're already seeing a few examples of the five-star models mentioned above dropping in price; the 48-inch Samsung S90F that we reviewed at £1599 can now be picked up with an astounding £750 discount, knocking the price down to just £848 at Amazon; but I know that these prices can, and will, drop lower.

Cast your mind back to last year's Black Friday sales, in which the equally brilliant 42-inch LG C4 dropped to just £684; an unquestionable bargain. I spent most of my time (between scouting out the latest deals, of course) staring longingly at the Amazon product page with my cursor hovering above the "Add to Basket" button, though I ultimately exercised restraint.

If a deal comes up on the LG C5 that rivals last year's savings, then I could well be in trouble, but until that happens, I'm taking a tactical retreat on buying a new OLED TV.

I recommend anyone who's considering picking up an OLED TV now to do the same, as prices are sure to drop in the coming weeks, even if that Samsung deal is looking rather tempting.