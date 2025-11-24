A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a story about the LG C5 deals that were around at the time and had a go at predicting whether they would be beaten on Black Friday.

I used the Black Friday pricing of previous C-series OLEDs, as well as my general experience monitoring TV prices, so I figured I'd be in the right ballpark at least.

Well, I was wrong, particularly on the 42-inch LG C5.

I predicted that the smallest LG C5, which was £949 at the time, would drop to £899. But you can actually buy it right now for just £799 at Richer Sounds (and others).

This is so much cheaper than I expected at this stage of the C5's life.

I expect the price will head back up a bit after Black Friday, and I don't imagine it will get back down below £800 until at least Christmas, so this seems like a great time to buy.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £601 LG OLED42C5 2025 OLED TV: was £1,400 now £799 at Richer Sounds Lowest-ever price: £799

The smallest version of the C5 is now the very best 42-inch TV you can buy – and it has the What Hi-Fi? Award to prove it. It's admittedly not a big improvement on the C4, but seeing as it currently costs barely any more, you may as well get the new model. Expect balanced picture quality, excellent smart and flawless gaming specs.

The 42-inch LG C5 OLED is a smart bet for anyone wanting top-tier picture in a compact package. It’s not a dramatic leap over the previous C4, but it refines what was already excellent.

The design is sleek and understated – slim, light and easy to set up – though its low-set feet mean a soundbar might obscure part of the screen. The remote is still the same Magic Remote: a little plasticky, no backlight, and clunky by modern standards, but functional if not flashy.

What really stands out is its feature set: all four of the HDMI 2.1 ports support 4K/144Hz (and the more console-friendly 4K/120Hz) gaming, VRR and ALLM – everything a serious gamer could want in a small TV.

Throw in HDR support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, plus a powerful Alpha 9 Gen 8 chip with LG’s Brightness Booster Engine, and you’ve got a sub-55-inch TV that punches way above its weight.

Streaming apps feel snappy, thanks to webOS 25, and services such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, BBC iPlayer and even GeForce Now are all at your fingertips.

As for the picture, it’s a treat. In default settings, things can look a little artificial, but switch to Filmmaker Mode with judder reduction off and dynamic tone mapping on, and the magic happens.

The desert landscapes in Dune shimmer with detail, the Fremen fighters feel three-dimensional, and motion remains smooth even in chaotic scenes. Skin tones are warm and natural in daylight, though in darker scenes some colour volume is lost – faces can take on a slightly pale, greenish hue, which is more noticeable than on some competing sets.

When it comes to upscaling, the C5 handles lower-res content really well: dim lantern-lit scenes retain a soft, organic glow and details don’t look overly sharpened or artificial.

That said, the speakers don’t match the brilliance of the screen. The built-in sound is serviceable for casual viewing, but it lacks bass and directionality – you’ll almost certainly want to pair this TV with a good soundbar for a proper cinematic experience.

In short, the 42-inch LG C5 is the best small OLED around right now: rich, immersive visuals, flawless gaming chops, and a solid smart platform. Add a soundbar and you're set.

