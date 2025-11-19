The G5 is LG's 2025 flagship TV, so as expected, it launched at a premium price back in April.

However, that was then – we've now started to see some deals creep out of the woodwork, with more likely as we hurtle towards Black Friday.

Any savings on the LG G5 would make for an excellent purchase; however, as the LG G5 is a stunning TV. It's the first TV with Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, which essentially stacks four OLED layers on top of each other for higher brightness and more vibrant colours.

We were suitably impressed by the technology when we reviewed the G5 in its 65-inch size (see our LG G5 review). However, LG's OLEDs tend to scale up and down in size very consistently, so we expect the 55-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch versions to be just as good.

The 48-inch and 97-inch versions are slightly different, however, as they don't feature the new Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology and therefore won’t hit the same brightness levels as their siblings. We're sure they're still great TVs, but our G5 review will not be fully applicable to these particular sizes.

It's also worth noting that only the 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch versions are available with a tabletop stand (known as the G5S variant) – all the other models come with LG’s Zero Gap wall mount only. However, all sizes of the TV are compatible with standard, VESA-style third-party pedestal stands which are relatively cheap, so don't be put off if you're after a larger TV but averse to wall mounting.

If you've decided on the G5 and the screen size, all that's left is finding the best deal. Luckily, we have you covered. Below you'll find the G5 models organised by size, with the all-important prices listed below. These prices are updated live – so you can be sure you're seeing the best current deals!

LG OLED48G5 (48-inch)

Launch price: £1800

A new addition to the LG's G-series this year, the 48-inch G5 is a solution for those on a budget or with limited space.

Be aware that at the time of writing the 48-inch model is only available in the EU for some reason, so international readers will have to consider other products.

As long as you don't mind missing out on the Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, the 48-inch model should be an affordable way of getting the G5. See the best prices below:

LG OLED55G5 (55-inch)

Launch price: £2400 / $2500 / AU$4199

While the 55-inch is no longer the smallest model in the LG G-series (that honour goes to the new 48-inch), it is the smallest model with the shiny new Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel.

Whatever size G5 you get, you'll have support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats. There are four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/120Hz gaming, as well as support for VRR and ALLM for the PS5 and Xbox Series X owners out there. eARC is also supported for connecting soundbars or other audio equipment!

LG OLED65G5 (65-inch)

LG OLED65G5 (65-inch)

Launch price: £3300 / $3400 / AU$5299

The 65-inch G5 is the model we reviewed, and we were suitably impressed. The Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel represents a generational leap forward for the technology and makes for a stunning TV set.

With a dazzlingly bright image, crisp and colourful picture and an excellent feature set for gamers, we can wholeheartedly recommend the LG G5.

LG OLED77G5 (77-inch)

LG OLED77G5 (77-inch)

Launch price: £4500 / $4500 / AU$7999

If 65 inches wasn't quite enough TV for you, the 77-inch G5 is pretty much exactly the same but with an even bigger display. Both models use the same built-in 60W 4.2 channel sound system. While Dolby Atmos-enabled we found the G5's audio to be a bit middling, so we suggest pairing the set with a quality soundbar or, even better, a full surround sound system if you have the space.

We start to see some big price jumps as we move up to the larger screen sizes, so it's worth looking out for a good deal below:

LG OLED83G5 (83-inch)

LG OLED83G5 (83-inch)

Launch price: £7000 / $6500 / AU$9999

Now we get to some seriously big – and pricey –models. Once again, the 83-inch G5 should be identical to its smaller siblings, only scaled up to a bigger room-filling size.

The 83-inch is definitely one of the pricier versions but often will have big discounts – have a look below:

LG OLED97G5 (97-inch)

LG OLED97G5 (97-inch)

Launch price: £25,000 / $25,000 / AU$37,999

Finally, we have the jaw-dropping 97-inch G5. If you've got the space and the budget, we have started to see some discounts on this monster model. And if you don't, there's no harm in having a look... right?

