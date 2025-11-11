The LG C5 isn't just a five-star TV – it's a multi-Award winner too. The latest in LG's C series picked up three Awards at its various sizes: the 42-incher won Best 40-43in TV, while the 55-incher was awarded both Best mid-range 55-77in TV and Best gaming TV. Quite a haul.

But not only is it a fantastic TV, it's now a great buy as well. That's because the price has been dropping like a stone – just a few months ago, it was much more expensive than its C4 predecessor, but now the prices are very similar.

And, with many Black Friday sales having already begun, now is looking like a great time to buy.

The differences between the C5 and C4 really aren't that big (check out our LG C5 vs C4 feature for a full comparison). But now that we have near price parity between the two, the C5 is the more compelling buy.

It comes in six sizes – 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches – three of which we have reviewed. But 65-inch TVs tend to use the same panel technology as their 55-inch variants, so we can extrapolate our review of the latter size to apply to the former.

All three sizes tested – 42, 48 and 55 inches – scored a perfect five out of five. That's thanks to their effortlessly natural picture, easy set-up, and unparalleled gaming chops.

For all but those hellbent on the extra brightness of the LG G5, the C5 is the perfect choice.

You can see the best LG C5 deals below – and check out our best early Black Friday TV deals and best early Black Fridays deals for more bargains.

LG OLED42C5 (42-inch)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Prime Video, Stanley Tucci Searching For Italy)

Launch price: £1099 / $1399 / AU$1695

Like the other sizes of C5, this isn't a huge step on from its predecessor. But given the quality of the C4, even a modest upgrade still makes for a phenomenal TV – a What Hi-Fi? Award winner, no less.

Instead of the pedestal stand of the other sizes, it has blade-style feet. But it packs all the same gaming smarts (including four HDMI 2.1 ports) of its larger siblings into a package compact enough to serve as a second set, or to suit a smaller lounge.

Of course, it helps that lots of TV makers have shunned the 42-inch size recently, instead opting to go large. But the C5 would stand out even in a crowded market, it's that good.

Read our LG OLED42C5 review

LG OLED48C5 (48-inch)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?/ Netflix, Tour de France Unchained)

Launch price: £1399 / $1599 / AU$2495

The 48-inch model is about as premium as TVs come at this size. Again, you get the same unbeatable gaming spec as the others in the C5 series, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and gaming features like VRR and ALLM.

Competition is much fiercer at this size than at 42 inches, however. So these discounts are very welcome – the price cuts have been more aggressive as the TV gets closer to its one-year anniversary.

The lack of decent audio is more noticeable at this size, so you will want to invest in a decent soundbar. But if you can find a deal, this TV will not disappoint.

Read our LG OLED48C5 review

LG OLED55C5 (55-inch)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

Launch price: £1900 / $1999 / AU$3295

Once you get to 55 inches, manufacturers start equipping their TVs with more sophisticated tech – think more advanced panels capable of delivering brighter pictures. The good stuff, in other words.

That's certainly the case here. Because while the upgrades over the C4 might look a little thin on paper (consisting of just a brighter screen and AI-focussed software), they deliver another stunning TV that's among the best of its size. Hence the 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award.

Yes, the design (unchanged since 2022's C2) is starting to look a bit dated. And yes, the sound is still sub-par, especially given the quality of its visuals. But for a stacked feature set (including unparalleled gaming prowess) and eye-popping picture, the C5 is the best 55-inch TV for most people.

Read our LG OLED55C5 review

LG OLED65C5 (65-inch)

(Image credit: LG)

Launch price: £2700 / $2699 / AU$4295

We haven't tested the 65-inch model, but it should be identical to the Award-winning 55-incher, just slightly bigger.

You can expect the same stellar picture quality, immense gaming specs and webOS operating system, which comes with all the usual streaming apps.

The picture should look all the more engrossing at this size. In our review, we praised the 55-incher's "rich, solid and engaging picture that balances vibrancy and authenticity," along with the "excellent contrast and image solidity."

Throw in comprehensive HDR support and that extensive feature spec, and you've got quite a TV on your hands.

LG OLED77C5 (77-inch)

(Image credit: LG)

Launch price: £4499 / $3699 / AU$5995

If you have the space – and budget – for a 77-inch TV, you might feel a little shortchanged by the 40W built-in sound system. But the least you can do is partner it with one of the best soundbars.

Discounts are still likely with this size model, so we certainly wouldn't recommend paying full price. Check out the best deals below.

LG OLED83C5 (83-inch)

(Image credit: LG)

Launch price: £5999 / $5399 / AU$7995

With the same 40W sound system as the 55-inch C5, the 83-incher will be woefully underpowered in the audio department. But we'll say it again, you really should buy a separate soundbar.

At this size, something like the KEF XIO, Sonos Arc Ultra or Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max should suffice. Anything less, and you really aren't doing it justice.

The 83-inch C5's stand is a little wider to accommodate its massive size. But otherwise, this TV has an identical spec to the 55-inch size and above.

Is the LG C5 worth it? It is. It earned five stars in all three sizes we've reviewed, with the 42- and 55-inch sizes winning What Hi-Fi? Awards. Now that the prices are dropping, it's better value than ever.

Is the LG C5 good for gaming? It's incredible how many TVs still only offer two HDMI 2.1 ports. But you'll be glad to hear that the LG C5 isn't among them. Four HDMI 2.1 ports mean you can stay connected to three next-gen gaming consoles / gaming PCs and a soundbar at the same time, with no port switching required. HDMI 2.1 gives you support for various gaming features like VRR, ALLM and 4K/120Hz, meaning less lag and clearer picture quality while you play.

Does the LG C5 have a heatsink? No, it does not. Nor does it have the pricier G5's Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, nor the now-retired MLA OLED technology of 2024's G4. But it still manages to be brighter than the C4 – LG hasn't said by how much, but it is noticeable, as we commented in our reviews.

