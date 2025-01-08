LG's C-series OLED TVs have always filled the sweet spot in the company's line-up, delivering an impressive balance of performance and value that’s earned them multiple well-deserved What Hi-Fi? Awards over the years. Now, with the arrival of the C5 at CES 2025, it's time to look at how the latest model compares to its highly acclaimed predecessor, the LG C4.

As a matter of housekeeping, we've only had an early look at the C5 at LG's CES event, so it's too early to give a final verdict on its performance. You'll have to wait for our full review of the LG C5 later this year for that. Ahead of that, this guide covers the technical differences between the two.

LG C5 vs LG C4: price, size and availability

(Image credit: LG)

The LG C5 is set to hit shelves this spring, though LG has kept its cards close to its chest when it comes to the pricing details. Looking at historical trends though, we can make some educated guesses based on the C4's launch prices, which saw the 65-inch model debut at £2700 / $2699 / AU$4299, with the 55-inch variant at £1900 / $1999 / AU$3299. The full C4 range spans from a 42-inch model at £1400 / $1499 / AU$2199 up to the flagship 83-inch version at £6000 / $5399 / AU$7999.

Both the C5 and C4 are available in identical screen sizes – namely, 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch and 83-inch. It’s also worth noting that the smaller 42-inch and 48-inch variants typically offer slightly different performance characteristics compared to their larger siblings, particularly when it comes to peak brightness capabilities.

LG notably removed mention of the Brightness Booster feature from display tags for the 42-inch and 48-inch models during CES demonstrations, suggesting these sizes won't offer the same peak brightness potential as the larger variants. We will, of course, update this comparison with more concrete differences as they come in.

The C4 has already seen significant price drops since its launch, with the 65-inch model now frequently available for around £1999 / $1999. This price movement will likely influence buying decisions as we await the C5's arrival, especially given what appears to be an iterative upgrade approach this year.

LG C5 vs LG C4: design and build

(Image credit: Future)

At first glance, you might struggle to tell the C5 and C4 apart, as LG has maintained the same fundamental design language that has served the C-series so well. Having said that, those of us who prefer more of a physical change when upgrading our tech might be left with the disappointing feeling that we’re not really getting anything new. Even if we are.

Both models feature an incredibly slim profile for most of their chassis – around half a centimetre – with a slightly thicker enclosure (4.7cm, to be precise), housing the electronics, connections and speakers.

The most notable physical change, though, comes in the form of the C5's new Magic Remote, which has been completely redesigned to be slimmer and longer than its predecessor. The new remote ditches the number pad in favour of a more streamlined layout, though UK buyers should note they'll still receive the traditional Magic Remote design. Boo.

Both TVs also feature a central pedestal stand that, while aesthetically pleasing and practical for narrower furniture and media units, creates challenges when it comes to soundbar placement. This remains a notable oversight given the popularity of soundbars, especially as most people turn to them as a common form of TV audio upgrade.

LG C5 vs LG C4: features and processor

(Image credit: Future)

A significant change in the 2025 line-up is LG's move away from MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology entirely. While neither the C4 nor C5 feature MLA panels, it's worth noting that LG has now shifted to new Four-Stack OLED technology for its premium models, though this is reserved for the G5 and M5 rather than the C5.

The C5 also introduces LG’s new Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8, which is an evolution of the C4's Alpha 9 Gen 7 chip, and brings the promise of several meaningful improvements to the table. It introduces enhanced AI capabilities for a start, including voice recognition that can automatically switch between user profiles and customised settings based on who's speaking. There's also a new AI chatbot feature designed to help users troubleshoot issues and optimise their TV settings through natural language interaction. How this will work in practice remains to be seen, and you can rest assured that we’ll be putting these features to the test in our final LG C5 review.

Both the c4 and C5 feature four HDMI 2.1 ports with 48Gbps bandwidth, supporting the full range of modern gaming features. Both TVs also support 4K/144Hz gaming, which is a boon for users looking to hook up their high-end PCs. Both sets also offer VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) with support for AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, along with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and Dolby Vision gaming.

(Image credit: Future)

Both models use WOLED panels with LG's Brightness Booster technology, though the C5 is claimed to offer some brightness improvements through panel and processing enhancements. However, it's important to note that the smaller 42-inch and 48-inch versions of the C5 won't see the same brightness benefits as their larger siblings, with LG removing mention of the Brightness Booster feature from these sizes in their CES demonstrations. This follows the same pattern as the C4, where smaller sizes offered reduced brightness performance compared to their larger siblings.

Both the C5 and C4 support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats of HDR, though neither offers HDR10+ compatibility. The new Alpha 9 Gen8 processor in the C5 also promises enhanced HDR processing capabilities, including more sophisticated dynamic tone mapping, and improved AI Picture Pro features for better upscaling of lower quality content. We’re looking forward to seeing what real-world differences this updated under-the-hood hardware makes in our LG C5 review.

One area where the C4 occasionally showed limitations was in shadow detail with SDR content, particularly in darker scenes, so we’re keen to see what improvements, if any, have been made in the C5.

LG C5 vs LG C4: sound quality and smart features

(Image credit: Future)

The C4 marked a significant improvement in audio performance over its predecessor, with notably better dynamics and weight compared to the C3. While still not matching the performance of a dedicated soundbar, the C4's sound quality earned praise, particularly when using the AI Sound mode which delivered good punch and volume levels without the aggressive sharpness of previous models.

As for the C5, it carries over the virtual 11.1.2 surround sound processing from the C4, and introduces an enhanced AI Sound Pro feature with improved voice remastering for dialogue clarity. However, we'll need to wait for hands-on testing to see whether these updates bring meaningful improvements to overall audio performance.

Both TVs run on LG's webOS platform, with the C5 featuring the latest iteration (webOS 24). The new version brings enhanced AI integration and personalisation features. The platform includes full support for major streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+, along with regional apps like BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and My5 in the UK. For gamers, both TVs also include streaming apps like Nvidia GeForce Now.

LG C5 vs LG C4: verdict

(Image credit: Future)

Based on early impressions, the C5 appears to represent a careful (if not groundbreaking) evolution of the C4's winning formula, rather than a revolutionary upgrade. The new processor brings potentially welcome AI and picture quality enhancements, while the redesigned remote (where available) offers something new..

However, with the core OLED panel technology remaining similar, the decision between these models may ultimately come down to pricing. The C4 has proven itself as an excellent performer, and with likely price reductions as the C5 launches, it could represent exceptional value for money. Those who prioritise having the latest features and AI capabilities might want to wait for the C5, but they should expect to pay a premium for these incremental improvements.

We'll update these impressions once we've had the opportunity to put the C5 through its paces, so stay tuned.

MORE:

Read our LG C5 hands-on review

LG announces G5, C5, B5 and M5 OLED TVs, none of which features MLA technology

Check out our reviews of last year's LG G4 and C4