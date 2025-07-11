Last chance! Buy the LG G4 MLA OLED TV for a song now, or forever hold your peace
And you get a free Dolby Atmos soundbar!
It's day four of Amazon Prime Day (yes, Amazon Prime Day is now a four-day event), and while the OLED TV deals have been a bit middling overall, a couple have been genuinely brilliant.
This has got to be the best one, and it's not even an Amazon deal:
The 65-inch LG G4, a super-stylish, five-star, MLA OLED stunner, is currently available for just £1499 at Richer Sounds.
This was the ultimate 4k OLED TV last year and it's still incredible now. It's also never been cheaper, and I very much doubt it will be again.
In fact, I don't think what little stock is left will last much longer, so it might be your last chance to buy an LG G4 at all.
And as if this deal wasn't already awesome enough, Richer Sounds is chucking a Dolby Atmos soundbar into the bargain.
I wouldn't actually keep that soundbar, but I'll come back to that (as well as some tips regarding stands) in a moment.
LG G4 65-inch MLA OLED TV: was £3300, now £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £1801) + free Dolby Atmos soundbar
The LG G4 is arguably last year's best TV, and this could be your last chance to buy it at such an incredible price. MLA technology makes it super-bright for an OLED, but you also get perfect blacks, excellent colours, a superb smart platform and flawless gaming specs, all wrapped up in a picture frame-style design.
Price check: £1549 at Amazon, £1699 at AO.com, out of stock at John Lewis, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
First things first, this is the wall-mount version of the LG G4. The pedestal stand version is available, but it's currently £1599 at Richer Sounds.
For some people, paying the extra £100 to get the official LG stand will be worth it, and it is a nice example, with two height options.
But do also bear in mind that you could get the cheaper wall-mount version of the G4 and simply buy a universal stand for it. These start at about £16 at Amazon.
Now, let's discuss the bundled soundbar. It's the LG USG10TY, which is very stylish indeed.
It's designed to be a visual match to the G4, so when mounted, it's really nice and slim – but there's also a substantial wireless subwoofer that backs up the bass and can be placed out of the way somewhere.
It's a Dolby Atmos bar, too, with a hefty-sounding 420 watts of power.
But I'm not very keen on it.
We haven't done a full review of the LG USG10TY, but I have heard it and I wasn't very impressed.
It will sound much better than the TV itself, of course, which is fairly audio-challenged, so if you simply want a super-neat soundbar that boosts your lovely new OLED TV, by all means, go for it.
Personally, though, I would be selling that and buying something better. The original Sonos Arc is currently available for just £489 at Amazon, so that would be my choice.
As for the G4 itself – well, that's just excellent.
The MLA technology provides a huge brightness boost over standard OLED TVs, but you still get those lovely, perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control.
Colours are excellent, too, and LG's OLEDs are really easy to get looking their best with all content and in all ambient lighting conditions.
The webOS smart platform has more ads than it should, but it's also jam-packed with apps – and they've been properly optimised so they work perfectly and deliver their content in the best formats available.
And for gamers, there's no better TV. All four HDMIs are 2.1-spec, with support for 4K/144Hz (and 4K/120Hz, of course), VRR, ALLM and gaming in Dolby Vision. The perfectly implemented HGiG mode makes it easy to get brilliant results from modern HDR games, too.
In short, this is an absolutely amazing TV at an incredible price that I can't see being beaten. If you've been hunting for a flagship-grade TV at an entry-level OLED price, this is the deal for you.
