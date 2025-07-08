If you’re looking for a new TV with solid picture quality and a surprisingly low price tag, we have some good news. Amazon has slashed the price of its entire Fire Omni LED range as part of its ongoing Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime members can grab the 55-, 65- and 75-inch Omni Mini LED with hundreds of pounds shaved off their price. So, until the stroke of midnight on the 11th July you can:

But of all these deals one in particular has caught our editor’s eye: the saving on the largest, 75-inch, model. Why? Because the current deal is a huge 38 per cent discount on its regular price and the best we have seen it sell for.

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Mini-LED: was £1,599.99 now £999.99 at Amazon Our reviewers describe the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED as "the adult in the room" when it comes to Mini LED sets at its price. And with its current discount you'll struggle to find a better set when it comes to consistency.

Prior to Prime day the cheapest we had seen it retail for was a slightly more premium £1099. By comparison, the 55-inch deal equates to a 25 per cent discount and the 65-inch a 30 per cent saving.

We have reviewed both the 55-inch and 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED and so are happy to recommend them.

Though both scored four, not five-star, ratings, this is common among Mini LED sets. Jump to our best Mini LED TV buying guide and you will see a number of four-star sets included.

This is largely due to their launch price, which in the upper end of the Mini LED market puts them close to step-down and entry level OLEDs – which offer deeper blacks and more reactive pixel level light control.

But at these discounted prices the sets are easier recommendations. This is especially true of the Fire TV Mini LED, which particularly impressed our reviewers thanks to its focus on never trying too hard.

Unlike the rivals we tested it against, which included the TCL C855K and Hisense U7N, the Amazon set never falls victim to two common mistakes we spot with Mini LED sets. The first is trying too hard to sell how bright they can go.

Mini LED sets tend to have very high peak-brightness levels. This can be useful if you are watching them in a bright room; but many are clumsy with the way they try to show this off. They can push the entire screen’s brightness too high, rather than focusing on a specific area, which in turn can make certain movie scenes look flat.

The second mistake is at the other end of the spectrum, and is a common trick used to try to artificially make up for these sets' naturally imperfect black levels: cranking the contrast too high during dark scenes.

This is done to try to trick you into thinking the blacks are deeper than they are. But it usually results in a loss of detail during dark scenes.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED manages to avoid both of these pitfalls most of the time, with Amazon having sensibly tuned it to operate within its natural limits, never pushing the panel too hard in either direction.

Is it perfect? No. colour volume isn’t up there with the best and blacks do have a grey quality because of those manufacturer decisions. But the consistent, controlled approach means these issues are forgivable and never distract you from what’s going on onscreen – as many rivals' flashy attempts to mask these flaws do.

Which is why we are happy to recommend the set, especially at its current price.

Our only word of caution is that we haven’t reviewed the 75-inch model, so there is a minor element of risk.

Based on our experience with other ranges, quality can vary a bit with backlit models as you go to the bigger screen sizes. But even with that small caveat, we are happy to recommend Amazon’s current deal on the largest 75-inch model of the Fire TV Omni Mini LED.

On the off chance none of these sets feels quite right, make sure to follow our best Amazon Prime Day home cinema deals live blog. In it our experts will be adding all the top deals, including on TVs, that we have spotted and recommend throughout the event.

MORE:

Shop for more great deals on Amazon

Make sure you check out Richer Sounds’ TV deals as well

In case you missed it, there are some top TV deals at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision too