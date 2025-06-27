I'm predicting huge savings on five-star Mini LED TVs – these are the two I'd keep an eye on
We’ve got a big line forming outside our viewing rooms…
As one of the members of the team who tends to review Mini LED TVs, having done more than I care to count at the end of 2024 and start of 2025, I like to think I’ve got a pretty good read on the category.
It’s also why I’m frequently the member of the What Hi-Fi? home cinema team that keeps an eye on Mini LED TV prices, which in turn helps us offer accurate buying advice.
So, when I tell you, with Prime Day 2025 my deals Spidey Sense has dialled up to 11 on some of the top options in our best Mini LED TVs guide, it hopefully means something.
Specifically, I’m expecting Amazon, as well as specialist retailers, to offer huge discounts on two key sets.
The first is the Award-winning, five-star TCL C805K, which is the top option we recommend to most people right now.
This is because the set is great value at full price, but is coming to the end of its lifecycle with new sets from TCL hitting the market.
We’ve already seen a wealth of hefty discounts on it over the past few months, and traditionally Prime Day brings “best ever” prices to TCL’s outgoing models.
This was the case with the now retired TCL C845K last year, which was one of Prime Day 2024's best Mini LED bargains.
If history repeats with the C805K, people looking for a fantastic big screen TV that won't break the bank.
If that sounds appealing, I'd suggest keeping a particularly close eye on the 85-inch model, which we reviewed.
The second, and in some ways bigger deal (see what I did there), is the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED.
Sure, it isn’t perfect, hence the four-star rating. But when I tested it against similarly priced rivals, it proved to be the grown up in the room thanks to its focus on authenticity and consistency.
This lets it offer a much more true to life, distraction free, experience than rivals, including the Hisense U7N, which is the main other Mini LED this price I recommend to most people.
The main reason I think this one will be the bigger deal is that, as an event hosted by Amazon, Fire devices tend to get the biggest discounts during Prime Day. This has always been the case since I started covering the event.
Last year the regular Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, which was the firm’s flagship at the time, was nearly half price during the event.
If anything close to that happens to the Fire TV Omni Mini LED, it could be the affordable TV deal of the year, so far.
My only word of caution on pulling the trigger now is that we’re about to test a fresh batch of Mini LED TVs, so our advice may change in the not too distant future.
If you walked past our review rooms this very second you’d spot key sets forming an orderly line, including the TCL Q6C, Panasonic W95B and Samsung QN90F. These are three key sets that left a very positive impression when we saw them at their respective launch events.
Which is why, if you want to get the best Mini LED TV money can buy, it may be worth waiting and seeing how the new models compare to their predecessors and our current recommendations, when our full reviews to go live.
