Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon, and there's one deal at the top of my wish list.

The savings event will officially kick off on the 8th of July, with deals on a range of hi-fi, AV and home cinema gear expected. However, it's one of Amazon's own products that I'm keeping my eye on.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which sits at the top of Amazon's incredibly popular streaming stick range, just scored five stars in our recent review. For the money, it's our top pick for those looking for an upgrade over their TV's built-in streaming apps, or for anyone with an older 4K TV that features outdated software.

At £70, it undercuts rivals such as the Apple TV 4K and Google TV Streamer, but I reckon we'll see an even better price very soon.

Amazon tends to ruthlessly discount its products, slashing serious percentages off price tags during its own sales event. Therefore, I will eat my proverbial hat if the Fire TV Stick 4K Max doesn't see a major discount in two weeks.

During the period in which we tested the Fire TV Stick, it was priced at just £50 in a sporadic Amazon sale that didn't appear to be linked to any specific savings event.

If it can randomly drop by £20, I expect to see a deal that matches or beats that on Amazon Prime Day. The previous generation model dropped from £65 to just £38 back in 2023, so I'm gearing up for a similar saving.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max would be a no-brainer at £50 (in fact, we called it a no-brainer at its full asking price), as its picture performance is well worth that money. We appreciated its crisp and detailed image, rich colours and considered handling of motion.

Furthermore, the Fire OS streaming platform includes a wealth of apps – with everything from Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV+ and BBC iPlayer, to niche services like Mubi and Shudder included – and the support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR is the icing on the cake.

I'll be keeping a close eye on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max this Prime Day, so check back often to see if my dream deal ends up becoming a reality.

