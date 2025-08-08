Campfire Audio's luxury Grand Luna in-ear headphones aim to eclipse their sonic rivals
Moon Knights in stainless steel armour
US audio manufacturer Campfire Audio has revealed its latest pair of in-ear monitors, the Grand Luna. Campfire is a big fan of an outlandish in-ear design – just look at their outlandish Alien Brain IEMs as proof – and the Grand Luna's angular, distinctive aesthetic is once again sure to grab the eye.
Will they grab the ear, though? The new IEMs combine a set of 14mm planar magnetic driver with twin balanced armatures, aiming for a listening experience that is "effortlessly smooth, richly detailed, and deeply immersive".
Externally, each earphone unit is housed in a red transparent shell. The Grand Luna feature a stainless-steel lid hand-finished at Campfire’s workshop, while the earpieces themselves feature a Campfire Audio logo and a textured stainless-steel finish.
The Grand Luna come with three interchangeable terminations included in the box: 3.5mm single-ended, 4.4mm balanced, and a USB-C DAC module powered by a Cirrus Logic Master HiFi CS43131 chip.
According to Ken Ball, Campfire Audio's Lead Acoustic Designer: “Grand Luna is the perfect balance of new and intriguing tuning, design, and materials, while having a performance that is incredibly accessible and versatile. It can be a one-size-fits-all solution for any level of listener or audiophile, while still providing something fresh and explorative".
The Campfire Grand Luna IEMs are available now, priced at £1399 / $1399.
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
