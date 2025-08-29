It’s official. Apple is having an event. September is the month when the Apple hype hits fever-pitch and the Cupertino giant tends to drop a new batch of iPhones.

But this year I’m hoping Apple’s “Awe dropping” launch event (which has been confirmed for Tuesday, the 9th September) brings not just the iPhone 17, but a new pair of flagship wireless earbuds too.

You see, it has been three years since Apple launched the AirPods Pro 2, the first pair of Apple buds to get five stars from our team of expert reviewers.

After a steady stream of four-star reviews, Apple finally got over the line with a pair of wireless earbuds that really set a new standard in audio performance for the company’s in-ears.

So you can understand my excitement for an AirPods Pro 3 model being, potentially, just around the corner. But I also have to be realistic. After all, Apple’s last headphones launch, the AirPods Max 2 arrived with a bit of a whimper.

New colours and a USB-C socket were the extent of the changes made to the company's flagship over-ear headphones, and although wired lossless listening was added six months after launch, Apple didn't really make huge strides with them.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The three key things I’m hoping for from a new flagship Apple pair are quite simple: even better sound quality; improved noise-cancelling; and boosted battery life.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the 3rd Gen pair, I’m really hoping that Apple approaches it from an “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it” angle. And I fully expect Apple to stick with its tried and trusted formula.

Which is not a bad thing. Sure, the stem design has been around a while – but it works. Comfort levels are excellent, and you can listen for hours without discomfort.

When it comes to sound quality, we have seen a few models launch that have pushed the envelope in this department, none more so than the Sony WF-1000XM5, which deliver a superbly detailed, dynamic and musical sound.

Despite their age, the AirPods Pro 2 aren’t out of their depth, and I wouldn’t expect Apple all of a sudden to change the balance and flavour of their earbuds – they are five-star performers, after all. Could Apple tweak its driver design? Quite possibly, although it could also alter the sound using the DSP (Digital Signal Processing) in the earbuds.

The six-hour battery life was solid when the AirPods Pro 2 launched, but that will hopefully be given a boost by a new model. The Sony WF-1000XM5, for example, boast eight hours with ANC enabled, and I’d like to think any new AirPods Pro should get close to or be able to match that.

Of course, if the earbuds come with a more advanced processor and a more advanced noise-cancelling algorithm that requires more power, then that longer battery life might have to be sacrificed.

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of noise-cancelling, Apple will need to be at the top of its game to trouble the current class-leading Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). The AirPods Pro 2 aren’t a slouch in this department by any stretch, but I expect some refinement here.

Perhaps more advanced real-time monitoring of external noise, or a focus on more specific frequencies, could be the order of the day here.

Of course, the final big question relates to price. I expect it to stay the same, at £249 / $249 / AU$399. That's in the ballpark for all the key models competing for the top spot of best noise-cancelling earbuds.

Bose and Sony have positioned themselves as slightly more premium (Bose’s recently launched QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) cost £299 / $299 / AU$450), so while it would be disappointing for the price to be hiked to this level, it wouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

However, I’m not sure Apple could justify pushing the price that high unless it added significant value or changed the design to use more premium materials.

Of course, there’s also the question of how the global financial landscape might impact pricing. Hopefully, the answer is that it won’t; but I will be tuned in on the 9th of September to find out.

MORE:

Apple confirms “Awe dropping” September launch event: iPhone 17 and (potentially) AirPods Pro 3 expected

Sony WF-1000XM5 vs Apple AirPods Pro 2: which premium earbuds are better?

AirPods Pro 3: everything we know so far and 5 features we want from Apple's next flagship wireless earbuds