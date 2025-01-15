Campfire Audio and Nine Inch Nails' high-end IEMs want to bring you closer to sonic joy

It's been a funny start to the year, but something we didn't have on our 2025 bingo card was a collaboration between industrial rock pioneers Nine Inch Nails and high-end headphone brand Campfire Audio. More specifically, Campfire has teamed up with Nine Inch Nails member, multi-instrumentalist and touring artist Alessandro Cortini to produce the Clara, a luxury pair of in-ear monitors which aim to "redefine audio excellence for both music lovers and professionals alike".
The new IEMs use a hybrid driver configuration, bringing together Campfire's latest dual-magnet dynamic driver with an advanced dual-diaphragm balanced armature unit. The higher frequencies, meanwhile, are taken care of courtesy of Campfire’s dual super-tweeters, paired with the company's own 'Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber' technology which strives for an optimised soundstage and better imaging for your music.
Campfire Audio's products do tend to catch the eye, with the sleek new Clara boasting a printed transparent acrylic finish with navy internal elements. They're also designed to be easy on your ears, with a design that Campfire claims seamlessly blends comfort and style. Hopefully they don't Hurt too much in your ears...
According to Alessandro Cortini: “Making music is equally creating and listening: the idea of sound choices informing the next compositional move, thanks to how you perceive them. Clara injects emotion into accuracy, allowing audiophiles to enjoy a precise and engaging sonic portrayal and musicians to amplify their creativity through the vibrant and physical emotional transfer that it provides. I hope Clara brings you joy.”
The wired in-ear headphones come with two cable options – 3.5mm and 4.4mm – a carry case, and foam, silicone and Final Type-E ear tip options in sizes small, medium and large. There's also an included Pilot DAC dongle with a built-in ESS Sabre Pro chip which offers hi-res/DSD/MQA compatibility via USB-C.
The Campfire Audio Clara are available now, priced at £1999 / $1999 / AU$4299.
MORE:
The best in-ear headphones: tried and tested earbuds at all price points
These are the best audiophile headphones for sound hounds everywhere
Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025: dates, tickets and what to expect