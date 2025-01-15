Campfire Audio and Nine Inch Nails' high-end IEMs want to bring you closer to sonic joy

It's been a funny start to the year, but something we didn't have on our 2025 bingo card was a collaboration between industrial rock pioneers Nine Inch Nails and high-end headphone brand Campfire Audio. More specifically, Campfire has teamed up with Nine Inch Nails member, multi-instrumentalist and touring artist Alessandro Cortini to produce the Clara, a luxury pair of in-ear monitors which aim to "redefine audio excellence for both music lovers and professionals alike".

The new IEMs use a hybrid driver configuration, bringing together Campfire's latest dual-magnet dynamic driver with an advanced dual-diaphragm balanced armature unit. The higher frequencies, meanwhile, are taken care of courtesy of Campfire’s dual super-tweeters, paired with the company's own 'Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber' technology which strives for an optimised soundstage and better imaging for your music.

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Campfire Audio's products do tend to catch the eye, with the sleek new Clara boasting a printed transparent acrylic finish with navy internal elements. They're also designed to be easy on your ears, with a design that Campfire claims seamlessly blends comfort and style. Hopefully they don't Hurt too much in your ears...

According to Alessandro Cortini: “Making music is equally creating and listening: the idea of sound choices informing the next compositional move, thanks to how you perceive them. Clara injects emotion into accuracy, allowing audiophiles to enjoy a precise and engaging sonic portrayal and musicians to amplify their creativity through the vibrant and physical emotional transfer that it provides. I hope Clara brings you joy.”

The wired in-ear headphones come with two cable options – 3.5mm and 4.4mm – a carry case, and foam, silicone and Final Type-E ear tip options in sizes small, medium and large. There's also an included Pilot DAC dongle with a built-in ESS Sabre Pro chip which offers hi-res/DSD/MQA compatibility via USB-C.

The Campfire Audio Clara are available now, priced at £1999 / $1999 / AU$4299.

