Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025: dates, tickets and what to expect

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show is a staple entry in most hi-fi fans’ calendar, and for good reason.

The show offers an opportunity to look at, and get an early listen to, new products from big name brands including Fyne Audio, Rega Research, Sennheiser and more.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, there’s also the What Hi-Fi? demo, where we show off some of the best hardware currently available.

But, with 147 brands set to exhibit at the show, you may justifiably be wondering which are worth your hard earned time and attention.

Here to help we’ve penned this early preview detailing where the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025 is, how to get tickets, which brands are exhibiting and more.

Ticket information

When is the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025? The Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025 is set to take place from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd February. Doors will be open between 10am - 5pm.

Where is the Bristol Hi-Fi? Show 2025 The Bristol Hi-Fi Show will take place in the same place as last year. Specifically the Delta Hotels Marriott, Bristol City Centre Hotel, Lower Castle Street, Bristol BS1 3AD.

Ticket prices Under 16-year-olds accompanied by an adult can get into the Bristol Hi-Fi Show for free. Everyone else needs to purchase a ticket. Thankfully these are available on the Bristol Hi-Fi Show’s website now. Pricing this year is: Adult One Day Tickets: £17 Adult Two Day Tickets Sat/Sun: £28 Adult Two Day Tickets Fri/Sat: £30 Students & Senior Citizens (over 65) One Day Tickets: £15 Students & Senior Citizens (over 65) Two Day Tickets Sat/Sun: £24 Students & Senior Citizens (over 65) Two Day Tickets Fri/Sat: £26 Students & Emergency Workers Sunday After 2pm: £7.50 Online booking fees apply.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Deals

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025 is set to run a wealth of competitions and giveaways for attendees. We’ll have more details on the specifics of these closer to the show.

Exhibitors also tend to offer Bristol Hi-Fi Show specific discounts on the products they’re showing off, so if you’re on the hunt for a new speaker, amp or streamer it’s well worth checking who’s at the event.

On that note…

What you can see at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025

147 audio brands are confirmed to be exhibiting at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025. You can see the full exhibitor list on the official Bristol Hi-Fi Show website. But the short version is that the list includes everyone from powerhouse multinationals to boutique, family run hi-fi makers.

Big names include Naim Audio, Rega Research, Fyne Audio, Chord Electronics and Chord Company, PMC, Pro-ject and more. The only thing we don’t know is what specific products each firm is set to bring to the show – though we are hoping and expecting PMC’s new Prophecy range of speakers, which were announced in December 2024, to make their first public appearance at Bristol.

What happened last year?

Though we aren’t yet 100 per cent certain which specific products will be at Bristol, based on our experience covering past shows, there should be a wealth of cool new hi-fi to check out.

Last year was full of great new products ranging from cutting edge premium amps to amazing speakers.

Some highlights included our first look at the PMC Twenty 5i Active, Fyne Audio Special Production, Epos ES-7N, Wharfedale Super Denton, Leak Sandwich, Focal Aria Evo X, Acoustic Energy Corinium and Wilson Benesch Discover 3zero.

You can see a video with our other Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2024 highlights below.

