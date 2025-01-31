Wilson Benesch's high-end Horizon floorstanders promise "extraordinary clarity, speed and detail"

Wilson Benesch will be launching a new pair of high-end floorstanders at next month's Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025. Called Horizon, this model will join the brand's Fibonacci Series of loudspeakers and expand the range thanks to the success of its previous launches – both of which were announced at previous Bristol Shows.

The Sheffield-based hi-fi brand claims the Horizon "embodies all the qualities of the award-winning Fibonacci Series, setting a new benchmark in cutting-edge loudspeaker technology and craftsmanship within its class". We've tested two speakers from the Fibonacci range – the Discovery 3Zero standmounters and the A.C.T. 3Zero floorstanders – both of which received five-star reviews.

As with the rest of the Fibonacci Series (and in line with Wilson Benesch's cutting-edge approach across its 30 years), the Horizon uses a Monocoque enclosure similar to its bigger A.C.T. 3Zero sibling, which is made of a bio-based composite material (developed thanks to a pan-European research project funded by the EU to the tune of €7.4million to find alternative sustainable materials). This enclosure is designed to offer "unparalleled" rigidity and damping and is precision-engineered to maximise internal air volume for deep, taut bass, while ensuring next-to no noise from the cabinet itself compared with more conventional wood cabinets.

For drive units, the Horizon uses proprietary Tactic 3.0 drivers and a Fibonacci Tweeter (also present in the A.C.T. 3Zero model) for "extraordinary clarity, speed and detail across the frequency spectrum".

Wilson Benesch's five-star A.C.T. 3Zero floorstanders in a fetching "Phantom Purple" finish, launched last year. (Image credit: Wilson Benesch)

We don't have further specifications or confirmed prices yet, but the Horizon speakers will sit between its two five-star siblings, both of which sport exceptionally expensive price tags. The Discovery 3Zero cost £18,995 / $32,000 / AU$41,000 while the A.C.T. 3Zero are yours for a cool £31,995 / $54,000 / AU$68,000. Something in the £20k region for Horizon, then?

We called the A.C.T. 3Zero "a technological tour de force that delivers a sublime listening experience", so let's hope some of that magic trickles through to the new Horizon. As ever, these speakers will be available in a variety of premium finishes, including real wood veneers and hand-polished pearlescent metallic paints.

Wilson Benesch's new Horizon loudspeakers will be shown and demoed to the public for the first time at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show (21st-23rd February), where you can find them on Stand Conservatory 1 on the Terrace/Conservatory floor.

