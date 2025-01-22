Acoustic Energy’s overhauled mid-range 300 Series uses technology derived from its flagship Corinium speakers

British loudspeaker brand Acoustic Energy has entirely redesigned its mid-ranging 300 Series speakers, with no part of its previous, 2018-released iteration carrying over into the new models.

The hi-fi and home cinema-friendly range, which comprises the AE300² standmounts, AE309² and AE320² floorstanders and the AE307² centre channel, introduces an all-new mid-woofer, utilises cabinet technology that the company pioneered in its Reference Series nearly 15 years ago, and benefits from a new tweeter design derived its £5999/pair Corinium floorstanders last year.

Acoustic Energy hasn’t offered many details on its mid-woofer beyond that the “innovative driver” is made from a unique – and, we must say, exotic-sounding – blend of paper and coconut husk. The company is going for a smooth and natural sound that offers warmth and clarity alongside the punch of the aluminium cone it has traditionally used. Meanwhile, the 300 Series’ soft-dome tweeter is a new development that evolved from the ambitious three-year, in-house Corinium project, which was built around the brief of engineering “the most dynamic, live sounding and musically involving loudspeaker we’ve ever created”. The crossover also draws from learnings during the project.

“By leveraging the insights from our Corinium project, we have been able to push the boundaries of what is possible in loudspeaker design at this price point,” says Acoustic Energy's managing director, Mat Spandl.

(Image credit: Acoustic Energy)

As for the cabinets housing them, Acoustic Energy has, for the first time, trickled its constrained layer RSC (Resonance Suppression Composite) technology down to this price point. As the name suggests, RSC aims to reduce cabinet radiation for less interference between the cabinet and drivers.

The cabinets are also slimmer (and no deeper), with the centre speaker housed in a particularly shallow sealed box, with a passive radiator, so that it can be suitably wall-mounted. Instead of the high-gloss finishes of the previous 300 Series is a rather smart-looking ‘silk-touch’ matte material with matching grille fabrics, available in walnut, black or white.

Acoustic Energy’s new 300 Series sits between the existing 100 Series and 500 Series and will be available from February. Exact and region-spanning pricing for the models is yet to be confirmed, but we’re looking at £649 for the AE3002 and £1,999 for the AE3202 in the UK, with the other two falling within those parameters.

