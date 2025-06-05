Elipson’s Prestige Facet II speaker series flies the flag for both hi-fi and Dolby Atmos home cinema

Elipson has taken the covers off its latest Prestige Facet loudspeaker range, which sits at the more affordable end of the French manufacturer’s catalogue and features no fewer than 10 models for hi-fi and home cinema applications.

The sensibly named Prestige Facet II series comprises three floorstanders (2.5-way 14F, 3.5-way 24F and 3-way 34F), two standmounts (2-way 6B and 8B), two centre channels (11C and 14C), a Dolby Atmos module (5AT), a surround surround speaker (7SR) and an LCR (14LCR).

So you could well fashion yourself a Facet II Dolby Atmos surround speaker package, though you would need to bring a subwoofer in from the company's lower-ranging Horus range, or elsewhere.

The models range from £299 to £3000 and have been improved both technically and aesthetically over the outgoing first generation of Prestige Facet.

The most significant advancement has arguably taken place in the passive crossover, which Elipson says has been “completely redesigned”. Its new capacitors, resistors and inductors supposedly result in “better channel decoupling, a smoother frequency response and a more coherent, natural soundstage”.

The speakers’ internal wiring has also been improved to enhance the transmission quality between the components.

The cabinets, meanwhile, are now more rigid courtesy of added internal reinforcements that are said to further reduce resonances and improve bass and linear response, particularly at higher volume playback.

The three floorstanders are now more stable, too, thanks to new decoupling feet that have been designed to offer better mechanical support, consequently limiting vibration transmission from the floor.

While the new speakers keep their choice of black, white and black/walnut finishes, they replace their predecessors’ glossy baffle with a satin-finished one for, in the opinion of Elipson, “a more modern, sober and smoother appearance”.

Prices for the Prestige Facet II speakers, listed per pair (unless stated otherwise), are as follows:

6B (£499) and 8B (£699) standmounts

14F (£1000), 24F (£2000), and 34F (£3000) floorstanders

11C (£299 each) and 14C (£450 each) centre channels

6ATM (£450) Dolby Atmos module

7SR (£429) surround sound speaker

14LCR (£429 each) LCR speaker

