Elac's latest big-money floorstanders have landed – from outer space, by the looks of it

Elac's latest floorstanders have arrived, and they don't look like your conventional pair of speakers.

The brand describes the Concentro M 807 as blending "cutting-edge technology with an iconic aesthetic." Based on the early press images we've seen that means they've been designed to look like alien monoliths or something you'd find on the set of Doctor Who.

Crafted in part to celebrate Elac's 99th anniversary, each four-way speaker houses a JET 6 tweeter chosen for its "lightning-fast response and wide dynamic range", promising minimal distortion and significant headroom for those soaring highs.

The new towers also deploy dual 25cm aluminium sandwich woofers, carefully positioned for "distortion-free bass reproduction and "an authoritative yet controlled low-frequency performance".

Alongside those woofers are twin 11.5cm low-midrange units and six 40mm high-midrange drivers, the latter of which are built to deliver "unmatched clarity and spatial realism" via their circular array configuration.

(Image credit: Elac)

Central to the new Elac floorstanders is a newly engineered crossover network. Constructed using premium components such as film capacitors and metal oxide resistors, the new crossover teases flawless phase alignment and level integration for a smoother, more natural sonic signature.

The M 807 are fitted with Elac's down-firing bass reflex system for a deeper, more impactful low-end performance without incurring unwanted resonances or distortion.

Elac theorises that by aiming low frequencies downward, the listener receives a more consistent performance across a wider range of room positions, making the Concentro more versatile no matter the size or shape of your listening space.

Those signature cabinets feature non-parallel surfaces and six-axis milled reinforcements for further reducing any unwanted sonic resonances, aiming to minimise internal standing waves so that the speakers' sound remains clean, pure and uncoloured.

The Elac Concentro M 807 are available now in either a black or a white finish, priced at £37,000 / $45,000 / €44,000 per pair.

