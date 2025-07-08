Focal's high-end Diva Mezza active speaker system aims to push "the boundaries of wireless hi-fi"

Focal impressed us with the hugely talented, high-end Diva Utopia wireless active speakers, which packed streaming, amplification and great sound into a pair of distinctively styled stereo speakers. The Utopia all-in-one system cost £30,000 / $40,000.

Clearly, there has been enough interest in that luxurious system to have allowed Focal to go even bigger, more powerful and pricier with this concept.

Enter the Focal Diva Mezza Utopia, which builds upon the five-star success of the Diva Utopia and once again uses Naim Audio electronics as the brains and brawn behind the system.

Focal says the Mezza "represents a significant leap forward in Focal’s pursuit to redefine home hi-fi, where uncompromising sound meets intuitive ease of use."

These active floorstanding speakers have the same styling as the Diva Utopia, but are bigger: the cabinet volume is 62 litres compared with the Utopia's 50-litre volume. The speakers are able to work in rooms up to a mammoth 100m².

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Mezza system features a "completely re-engineered" Naim Audio electronics package. There is a dual-stage power supply for "exceptional dynamics and precision power management" across the frequency range.

There are three separate Class A/B amplifiers powering the drivers: 90W to Focal's inverted 'M' beryllium tweeter, 130W to the 6.5in (16.5cm) mid drivers, and 280 watts for the four bass drivers. These bass drivers are 8in (20.5cm) 'W' cone woofers that are in a push-pull configuration, with two on either side of each speaker.

That's a staggering 500W of power per speaker – a significant (25 per cent) step-up from the Utopia's 400W rating.

The heatsink on the Mezza is more substantial to deal with the increase in power and heat, too. As before, there is a downward-firing port and a rather substantial base.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Diva Mezza use Focal & Naim's streaming platform, with all aspects controlled through the existing app. The Mezza also continues to use Ultra Wideband (UWB) wireless technology to deliver up to 24-bit/96kHz streams in lossless quality over wireless, with no wired connection between the two speakers.

Those employing a wired connection can enjoy full-fat 24-bit/192kHz resolution quality.

The streaming module has been updated. It has greater bandwidth and more capability to be updated to account for new streaming features.

All the popular and major streaming apps and protocols that were supported in Utopia – Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Tidal Connect, UPnP – are also available in the bigger Mezza model.

(Image credit: Focal)

I had an initial listen to the Diva Mezza Utopia during a preview launch event, and they certainly filled up a large space with a huge sense of scale, soaring dynamics and clear, detailed treble. The amount of bass on offer was immense; the impact and slam of each bass note sounded impressive in the demo. The overall sound was clear, fast-moving and gripping – with a sense of maturity and control that you normally hear from hi-fi separates.

In our five-star Utopia review, we said: "This system truly manages to deliver a proper high-end sound from a neat two-speaker form factor."

Let's hope the Mezza can deliver more of the same.

(Image credit: Focal)

Like the Utopia, the Diva Mezza features swappable side panels that can be interchanged with other materials and finishes – the demo pair had "ivory" felt panels, but you can get wood panels and more to match your interiors.

The Focal Diva Mezza Utopia are yours for the hefty price tag of £55,000 / €65,000. That's a considerable jump up from the already rather expensive Utopia's price tag. But it's also a lot of kit you're getting in such a lifestyle-friendly streamlined system.

The new wireless active speaker system is available today, exclusively from authorised stores in the Focal Powered by Naim network.

