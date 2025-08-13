Sonus Faber launches the ultimate £100k stereo speakers that are ideal for Lamborghini owners
High-end speakers to match your high-end supercar
If, like me, you a) used to be into cars, b) had at least one poster of a Lamborghini on your wall growing up and c) now find yourself immersed in the world of hi-fi, Sonus Faber’s latest launch could be for you. All you might be missing is d) the funds to make the purchase.
The Italian speaker brand already has a relationship with Lamborghini, which saw an exclusive sound system launch for its £450,000 / $600,000 Revuelto supercar
And now you can partner your car and high-end hi-fi (assuming you own one) with a pair of matching floorstanders in the shape of the Il Cremonese Ex3me – Automobili Lamborghini Edition.
These speakers build on the original Il Cremonese Ex3me but have been, according to Sonus Faber, “reimagined with bespoke technical and design flourishes that embody the ethos of both brands”.
This includes the angular five-sided cabinet, finishing touches in Corsa-Tex® material and carbon fibre, and use of the Automobili Lamborghini shield logo.
Inside each speaker, you’ll find a Beryllium tweeter, a 180mm natural fibre cone midrange driver, twin 180mm woofers and a re-engineered crossover network designed to improve “clarity, phase precision and reduce the noise floor”.
As you’d probably expect, the speaker is ultra-exclusive and carries a pricetag to match. The original Il Cremonese Ex3me retails for £60,000 / $75,000, but this limited model will set you back a cool £100,000 / $130,000.
Only 50 pairs will be made, with each one individually numbered, and you get to choose from five “iconic” Lamborghini finishes: Giallo Countach, Arancio Egon, Blu Marinus Matte, Verde Mercurius, and Nero Nemesis Matte.
Each unit will be made to order, and you can expect a minimum lead time of three months from placing the order to receiving your new speakers.
While you're waiting for delivery, I'm sure the sound of your V10 or V12 Lamborghini will keep you occupied...
