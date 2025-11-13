Bang & Olufsen celebrates 100 years by reimagining its flagship loudspeakers – and that's just the tip of the iceberg

In case you didn't know, Bang & Olufsen turns 100 this year.

The Danish company has already celebrated this mega milestone with a trio of special edition products, including reimagined Beoplay H100 headphones and a twist on the Beosound A5 wireless speaker, and now its turned its gaze back to hi-fi with a centennial version of its striking Beolab 90 flagship speakers.

Dubbed the 'Beolab 90 Titan Edition', the new floorstanders broadly replicate the geometric, almost alien design of the originals, only this time, their outer housings have been removed to reveal the vast array of drive units beneath.

The Titan Edition once again deploy an angular, 360-degree design, with each driver firing in a different direction to help disperse sound around the room. The distinctive towers hold a total of 18 drivers: seven 30mm tweeters, seven 8.6cm midrange drivers, three 21cm side and rear woofers, and a single 26cm front woofer.

The Beolab 90 Titan Edition speakers are constructed using 65kg aluminium cabinets, sandblasted using particles from crushed volcanic rock to produce a "raw yet elegant texture".

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Bang & Olufsen has made sure to pay attention to the finer details for its celebratory edition. Laser-engraved details commemorate Bang & Olufsen’s centenary, each speaker fastener has a commemorative engraving, while inscriptions around the drivers pay tribute to Bang & Olufsen's high-end heritage.

According to Kristian Teär: “In 1925, when Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen founded this company, they were guided by a never failing will to create only the best. Today, a century on, that same spirit drives us in everything we do: in every speaker, in every handcrafted detail, in every bold leap forward”.

The Beolab 90 Titan Edition are available now, with prices currently pending. Over the coming months, four additional editions of the Beolab 90 will be unveiled as part of B&O's 100-year celebrations.

