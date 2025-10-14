Best floorstanding speakers 2025

Wharfedale Diamond 12.3
For yet another year the Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 are the best floorstanders you'll find for less than £500
Fyne Audio F501E
Great value and capable of delivering an expressive entertaining sound, Fyne's F501E are a new Award-winner for 2025
PMC Prodigy 5
The PMC remain a winner for another year, offering music fans a refined sound that is yet to be beaten
Fyne Audio F502S
With an expert handling of dynamics and a cohesive, balanced sound these are the best floorstanders you will find at this price
ProAc D20R
Beautifully made and as musical as they come, the ProAc D20R are our new recommended floorstanders at over £3000
- These are the best floorstanding speakers we've reviewed
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.