Best floorstanding speakers 2025

Best floorstanding speaker under £500

Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 review

Wharfedale Diamond 12.3

For yet another year the Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 are the best floorstanders you'll find for less than £500

Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000

Fyne Audio F501E floorstanding speakers on grey carpet in front of bookcase

Fyne Audio F501E

Great value and capable of delivering an expressive entertaining sound, Fyne's F501E are a new Award-winner for 2025

Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£2000

Floorstanding speakers: PMC Prodigy 5

PMC Prodigy 5

The PMC remain a winner for another year, offering music fans a refined sound that is yet to be beaten

Best floorstanding speaker £2000-£3000

Fyne Audio F502S floorstanding speakers on grey carpet in front of bookcase

Fyne Audio F502S

With an expert handling of dynamics and a cohesive, balanced sound these are the best floorstanders you will find at this price

Best floorstanding speaker over £3000

ProAc D20R floorstanding speakers on grey carpet in front of bookcase

ProAc D20R

Beautifully made and as musical as they come, the ProAc D20R are our new recommended floorstanders at over £3000

