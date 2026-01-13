Here at What Hi-Fi? we love a good floorstanding speaker – especially those we rate at five stars and that are available with a tempting discount.

Which is exactly what we have here with Fyne Audio’s superb F501E towers. This model isn't only a five-star belter, though – it's also the holder of a 2025 What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award!

We deemed the Fynes ‘Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000’, and the F501E are now showing their first ever discount of £100 over at Richer Sounds. This takes their price down from £999 to £899, a tasty 10% off.

The F501E might be part of Fyne Audio’s entry-level range of speakers, but they perform above and beyond their asking price.

In our Fyne Audio F501E review, we describe the speaker as being “a talented all-rounder that has a range of sonic abilities that are hard to better at this price.”

“We like the Fyne’s sense of scale and are impressed with the low-end authority and punch they generate on demand. Bass is taut, tuneful and articulate by class standards.”

Fyne Audio’s trademark Isoflare driver array, which features the tweeter positioned at the throat of the mid/bass unit, is typically reserved for its more expensive loudspeakers, but it’s present on this entry-level model.

And in our review, we praise its performance, saying, “Having the acoustic centres of the tweeter and mid/bass aligned helps with integration; the result is a crisp and forthright performance with vocals that captures nuances and subtle shifts in intensity superbly.”

Build quality is solid and neat, although some might be disappointed to learn they are available only in a single finish, Black Ash.

Thanks to their downward-firing port arrangement, these Fyne’s aren’t hugely fussy about positioning, although we found they performed best around 70cm or so out from the rear wall and well away from the sides of our test room.

In terms of partnering the speakers with suitable electronics, it goes without saying that a good-quality stereo amplifier will go a long way to extracting the very best performance from the F501E.

They will deliver the goods in modestly priced systems, yet have enough in reserve to handle a move up in quality should you be considering an electronics upgrade.

We tested them with Arcam’s A5 (50 watts per channel) and Naim Nait XS3 (70 watts per channel) to PMC’s Cor (95 watts per channel) amplifiers, and they performed without any problems.

If you want an epic floorstander at an attractive price, we heartily recommend you audition the Fyne Audio F501E and take advantage of this £100 saving at Richer Sounds.

