If you've been in the market for a new AV receiver and speaker package, then we'd strongly recommend the latest bundle from Peter Tyson.

The bundle pairs the showstopping Marantz Cinema 30 AVR and cinematic Fyne Audio F500E AV Pack 2, which we've just reviewed.

Normally, the two items would set you back £5748, but right now Peter Tyson is offering this at an all-in-one price of £4999. That's a saving of nearly £750 on an Award-winning amplifier, and a sound system that delivers punchy, cinematic sound.

Why is it such a great deal? We'll start with the Award-winning Marantz Cinema 30, which we've already praised countless times before. It wraps up bold, smooth and rich cinematic sound inside a classy and luxurious design to create an AVR that we can't resist.

It continues to be our reference AV amplifier in our home cinema testing room thanks to its clear and detailed nature, and the wide range of features on board (including seven HDMI 2.1 sockets and a raft of wireless streaming options) ensure its built to handle anything you can plug into it.

The icing on the cake is the fool-proof setup system, which uses Audyssey room calibration via an included microphone to adapt the sound to your listening space, and handle all sorts of speaker measurements (such as distances and levels) automatically.

Moving on to the recently-reviewed Fyne Audio F500E, we have a surround sound system that isn't quite perfect, but it is very enjoyable to listen to.

We identified the crisp and engaging F501E floorstanders as the highlight of this system, as they ensure that movies and music are presented with plenty of detail. We also have to give the F3.10 subwoofer kudos for its deep and agile bass, which adds to the dramatic and cinematic nature of this system.

While we wish that the F502E LCR was a bit more forthright and dynamic with voices, this system impressed us as a whole. We actually tested it with the very Marantz AVR mentioned above, so we can attest that this is a solid pairing if you're after big cinematic sound.

If convenience is your priority, then this bundle includes the key components (you'll just need to add speaker cables) to get your surround sound system set up. And at a £749 discount, we can also vouch for the savings.

