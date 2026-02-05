LG announced it is bringing a highly anticipated Dolby Atmos feature to its upcoming OLED and Mini LED TVs at CES 2026. However, a new update confirms that several older sets will also be getting the feature.

Native Dolby Atmos FlexConnect support is coming to the LG W6, G6 and C6 when they launch later this year, which means you'll be able to connect the M5 or M7 wireless speakers directly to the TV for seamless, flexible audio output.

But, if you already have an LG G5 or C5 OLED TV, or the QNED9M Mini LED and want Dolby Atmos Flex Connect without upgrading, then you're in luck.

The AV giant has announced that the 2025 models mentioned above will support the wireless immersive audio feature with a forthcoming update. An exact date as to when the update will arrive has not yet been provided.

There are a couple of catches to be mindful of here. The first is that even though other FlexConnect speakers are on the market, namely the TCL Z100, only LG's speakers will be supported, meaning you'll have to opt for the M5 or M7 if you want wireless surround sound on your LG TV.

As we've recently reported, the LG Sound Suite speaker prices are towards the premium end of the scale, with the M7 directly competing with Sonos' Era 300 Dolby Atmos speaker.

Secondly, LG hasn't confirmed if FlexConnect is coming to the M5 wireless OLED TV. This would be an odd omission, as a wireless sound system seems like a perfect match for a TV whose primary intention is to cut cords.

Supplying the mid-range model with a new feature and skipping the flagship TV from the 2025 range would also be a strange move from LG, so we've reached out for confirmation.

We had a brief hands-on demo of LG's FlexConnect-enabled Sound Suite system at CES 2026, and found it made a very strong first impression. Configuring the speakers seemed simple, and the surround sound effect from a quartet of M7 speakers was impressive indeed.

We will, of course, need to test the new speaker range in our home cinema testing room before we pass any final verdict.

