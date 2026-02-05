A big Dolby Atmos feature is being added to some LG OLED TVs – but not all models

Dolby Atmos Flex Connect is coming to this Award-winning OLED TV

LG announced it is bringing a highly anticipated Dolby Atmos feature to its upcoming OLED and Mini LED TVs at CES 2026. However, a new update confirms that several older sets will also be getting the feature.

Native Dolby Atmos FlexConnect support is coming to the LG W6, G6 and C6 when they launch later this year, which means you'll be able to connect the M5 or M7 wireless speakers directly to the TV for seamless, flexible audio output.

Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

