LG G5 vs C5: what's new?

LG has announced what will surely be two of the biggest TVs of the year. The C5 and G5 are the latest entrants in the long-running (and multi-Award-winning) C and G series of OLED TVs. The former is the more affordable of the two, while the latter offers a more premium spec and panel technology.

Wondering which is right for you? You've come to the right place. While we haven't reviewed either model yet, we have been up close and personal with them (going hands-on with the C5), and can draw on our decades of TV reviewing experience to see what's what. So let's see how the two compare.

LG G5 vs C5: price

LG hasn't revealed pricing for either model just yet, but going on past models, we can get a rough idea of how much you'll have to pay.

Here's how much last year's models cost.

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG C4 and G4 price comparison Size C4 G4 G4S 42" £1400 / $1500 / AU$2199 N/A N/A 48" £1500 / $1600 / AU$2499 N/A N/A 55" £1900 / $2000 / AU$3299 £2500 / $2600 / AU$4199 £2500 / N/A / N/A 65" £2700 / $2700 / AU$4299 £3300 / $3400 / AU$5299 £3300 / N/A / N/A 77" £3800 / $3700 / AU$5999 £4500 / $4600 / AU$7999 N/A 83" £6000 / $5400 / AU$7999 £7000 / $6500 / AU$10,000 N/A 97" N/A £TBC / $25,000 / AU$TBC N/A

As you can see, the G4 was the pricier of the two, and that will also be the case with the G5. The C4 and G4 actually launched slightly cheaper than the C3 and G3 – while we're hoping this trend will continue with the 2025 models, it's doubtful. The best we can expect is pricing in line with their predecessors.

Even if this year's models are more expensive, there is still hope. LG's OLED TVs always see significant discounts later in the year, so if you can hold out, you could save a fortune.

LG G5 vs C5: design

(Image credit: Future)

Place these models side by side with their predecessors, and you might struggle to spot the difference. While there might not be much change between the 2024 and 2025 models, the G5 and C5 do have their differences.

The G5 has a 'Gallery' design, which means it looks a bit like a picture frame. The C5 remains very slim, though we're still awaiting official dimensions.

The G5 no longer comes with a stand – last year's G4 came in a G4S variant at 55- and 65-inch sizes, both of which came with a stand. You will be able to buy a stand for the G5 separately though.

For the first time, the G series model comes in a 48-inch size, though it doesn't go quite as small as the C5, which comes in a 42-inch model.

LG G5 vs C5: features

(Image credit: LG)

The G5 has a couple of new tricks up its sleeve. First up, it looks like the TV has moved on from the MLA screen technology of the G4. We say 'looks like', because LG hasn't confirmed it (but then it never confirmed the use of MLA in the first place). MLA is a brightness boosting tech, but that's been jettisoned in favour of ‘Four Stack’ OLED panel tech (that's according to multiple industry reports and is borne out in pre-release performance tests).

This results in even more brightness with more vibrant colours – LG refers to it as Brightness Booster Ultimate.

According to LG, the G5 is three times brighter than the B5, which should give it a peak brightness of around 1800 nits. It's also 40 per cent brighter than the G4 using another metric, which should mean much punchier highlights. But note that the Four Stack OLED panel won't be found on the 48-inch or 97-inch variants of G5.

Secondly, the G5 supports refresh rates up to 165Hz – higher than the 144Hz of the G4 and C5. That will only benefit hardcore PC gamers with a rig capable of such refresh rates, but given the C- and G-series' flawless gaming specs, this is likely a large part of LG's target market.

Rather than a new processor, both models feature an upgraded version of last year's. The G5 has the Alpha 11 Gen 2, while the C5 has the Alpha 9 Gen 8. LG hasn't been clear on what improvements these will bring, but it did say that the AI Picture Pro feature (which automatically improves the picture quality) has been enhanced.

The G4's Virtual 11.1.2-channel upmixing has also come to the C5, while the AI Sound Pro mode now has a Voice Remastering feature that intelligently boosts dialogue clarity without sacrificing the other elements of a soundtrack.

Both TVs will have three new features courtesy of LG's AI TV system: ‘Recognise You’, ‘Customise to You’ and ‘Care Around You’.

'Recognise You' uses voice recognition to detect which user is barking commands at it or asking it questions so it can respond correctly. 'Customise to You' lets the individual users customise the TV's picture and sound settings to their preference, and load them up each time they watch, while 'Care Around You' helps you solve common issues using an AI chatbot.

Both models are also getting a new remote control – gone is the old Magic Remote in favour of a new model, which is slimmer and longer. However, the UK is one of the few countries not to get this new remote – at first, at least. So we might have to wait a while.

Other than that, the G5 and C5 should have all the same features as their predecessors, including four HDMI 2.1 ports (enabling gaming features like ALLM, VRR and 4K/120Hz), supports for the HDR10, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG formats of HDR, and Dolby Atmos sound.

LG G5 vs C5: picture

(Image credit: Future)

Until we've tested the G5 and C5, we can't comment on their respective picture qualities. What we can say is that the G5 makes some impressive claims, and offers some cutting-edge screen technologies that look like they will build on the G4's excellent foundation.

The C5 doesn't look all that different from the C4 on paper, but the same was true of the C4 over the C3, and it proved to be a massive improvement. In our hands-on session, we noted that the C5 is definitely brighter than the C4, though the overall picture is very similar. That's no bad thing – the C4 won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, remember – but whether it's enough of an improvement over its predecessor? We'll have to wait until we have a proper review unit.

Another big point of discussion is whether the new 48-inch G5 has enough improvements over the C5 at the same size to warrant the extra outlay. Again, we'll have to wait until we've tested both models before we can pass judgement.

LG G5 vs C5: sound

(Image credit: Future)

Again, without having tested them, we can't comment on how these TVs sound. But LG has been moving in the right direction of late. Sonically, the C4 was a big improvement on the C3, while the G4's audio had a lot to like about it. The C5 also has the same Virtual 11.1.2-channel upmixing as last year's G4.

We can confidently predict that, no matter how good these TVs sound, we will recommend you buy a soundbar. We're yet to review a decent mid- or high-end TV that sounds as good as it looks. And when you're spending four figures on a TV, you really should get decent audio.

LG G5 vs C5: early verdict

We expected nothing less. The G5 and C5 are both shaping up to be excellent TVs. With new screen tech, extra brightness and AI skills a-go-go, they will undoubtedly be talked about all year long (especially if they see similarly massive discounts as their predecessors).

The C5 doesn't look like a huge improvement on the C4, on paper at least. But that was the case with the C4, and it ended up being leagues ahead of its predecessor.

If LG can implement these new technologies as effectively as it says, the G5 and C5 will be some of the best TVs of the year at their respective price points.

As to which TV is best for you, we'll update this article once we've reviewed them both. Stay tuned.

