LG G5 vs G4: what improvements does the 2025 flagship OLED TV offer?

LG's G series models of OLED TVs offer the best televisual tech the brand has to offer. The G4 made real strides in terms of picture quality and sound, earning it a five-star review in 2024. And now the G5 looks to take things on a step.

It boasts new screen technology, extra brightness, and a new smaller size to make it more accessible to more people. But how else does it differ from the G4? And is the lack of a bundled stand a dealbreaker? Read on for a full comparison of both TVs.

LG G5 vs G4: price

LG revealed the G5 at CES in January 2025. It won't reveal pricing until closer to the on-sale date, which is usually in the spring. But going on last year's model, we have a pretty good idea what to expect.

Here's how much the G4 cost at launch (the G4S model is the same TV but with a stand included).

Swipe to scroll horizontally LG C4 and G4 price comparison Size G4 G4S 55" £2500 / $2600 / AU$4199 £2500 / N/A / N/A 65" £3300 / $3400 / AU$5299 £3300 / N/A / N/A 77" £4500 / $4600 / AU$7999 N/A 83" £7000 / $6500 / AU$10,000 N/A 97" £25,000 / $25,000 / AU$N/A N/A

Going on recent product launches, it seems we're past the price hikes of recent years (for now, at least). So we would broadly expect G5 pricing to be in line with the equivalent G4 models.

Being a flagship TV, these prices aren't cheap. But LG's OLED models are always heavily discounted later in the year, so there should be deals to be had.

LG G5 vs G4: design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Tour De France Unchained)

In terms of the look, very little has changed between the G4 and G5.

The new model sticks with the 'Gallery' design, which makes it look like a picture frame. It's noticeably more stylish than its C series sibling, which looks a bit plain by comparison.

Stylish, yes, but modern? Hardly. The G4's design is itself very similar to the G3's, which in turn was almost identical to the G2's. So the G5 looks very similar to LG's flagship model from 2022. We're all for the 'If it ain't broke...' philosophy, but at the same time, it might be nice to freshen up the range.

As you can see from the table above, the G4 came with an optional stand in its 55- and 65-inch variants (the G4S model). But the G5 doesn't. If you don't fancy wall mounting it, you can still buy a stand for the G5, but it will cost extra.

The G5 now comes in a 48-inch version – the first G series model to do so.

LG G5 vs G4: features

(Image credit: Future)

The G4 was one of the most feature-rich TVs of last year, and the G5 builds on its impressive feature set.

The G4's second-generation MLA screen boosted the brightness, though this has since been jettisoned in the G5 in favour of Four-Stack panel technology. LG claims this makes the G5 three times brighter than a standard OLED TV like the B5 over a small part of the screen, and 40 per cent brighter than the G4 across the whole display. LG calls this feature 'Brightness Booster Ultimate' – note that it doesn't feature on the 48- or 97-inch versions of the G5.

The G4 comes with the Alpha 11 processor, giving it four times as much AI processing power as the Alpha 9 chip seen in the LG C4. It also enables certain features, like Peak Highlighter (which intelligently boosts the brightness of a small number of screen pixels for brighter localised highlights), AI Director Processing (which gives more accurate colours) and Object Enhancing by Visual Perception (which adds depth and three-dimensionality).

The G5 has the Alpha 11 Gen 2 processor, though LG is yet to point out exactly what improvements this will bring. What is clear is that the G5 has more AI smarts than its predecessor, like the ability to recognise who's watching by the sound of their voice and load their profile (complete with customised home page) and picture and sound preferences automatically.

Like the G4, the G5 supports HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail technology (just HDR10+ is missing), and has four HDMI 2.1 ports with support for ALLM and VRR. But while the G4 topped out at 4K/144Hz, the G5 ups it to 165Hz (though not on the 48- or 97-inch models). Impressive, sure, but this will only be of use to PC gamers with seriously hardcore machines able to output that refresh rate (the PS5 and Xbox Series X are only capable of running at 120Hz). Dolby Vision gaming support is again part of the package.

LG G5 vs G4: picture

(Image credit: LG)

Not having reviewed the G5 yet, we can't say how good or bad its picture is. But if it's anything like the G4, we're in for a treat.

The AI-powered processing might be a bit much straight out of the box, but once you've damped it down a bit in the settings, the G4 really flies. And some of the processing – like Cinematic Movement – is so good you'll want to keep it switched on. This mode keeps movement beautifully smooth, but also blissfully free of artefacts.

The MLA panel really shines, with bright highlights cutting through with fantastic impact. All of which aids the sense of immersion. "The added contrast gives the picture a wonderful three-dimensional feel, with characters looking suitably separate and removed from the background, while objects hold a wonderful sense of depth," we wrote in our LG G4 review.

Low light scenes are noticeably more vibrant than with its predecessor, the G3. Skin tones in particular retain their authenticity, even in the moodiest of darkly-lit scenes. And throughout, its HDR and peak brightness performance is excellent, with incredible amounts of detail in even the brightest conditions.

We look forward to seeing what the G5's Four-Stack panel tech can bring to the party.

LG G5 vs G4: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Tour De France Unchained)

LG wasn't very forthcoming on the G5's sound, so we'll have to wait and see what it can offer. The G4 was a decent audio performer, if a little thin and flat.

The AI Sound Pro mode does add a bit of heft, and some much-needed directionality to dialogue. The G4's bass is also more controlled than the G3's, with more precision.

But sound is an area where LG's OLEDs have struggled. The G4 lacks oomph, and higher-frequency sounds are susceptible to sibilance. Hopefully the G5 can improve on this – for now, we're cautiously optimistic.

LG G5 vs G4: early verdict

It's early days, but the G5 looks fantastic. The Four-Stack panel tech should take brightness to the next level, while the 48-incher (while lacking some key screen technologies) could make this the first G series TV with mass appeal.

Of course a lot depends on the price, and we won't know that until much closer to launch. The lack of an included stand could also hamper uptake. And with the G4 likely to see further discounts now it's an end of line product, it could prove tempting in the face of a pricier alternative.

We'll update this feature once we're reviewed the G5.

