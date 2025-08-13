Just last month, I wrote that my favourite new TV, the Sony Bravia 8 II, had dropped in price surprisingly early.

Well, it's just dropped again – by an extra £200.

That means the 55-inch Bravia 8 II can now be picked up for £1999 at Amazon, and the 65-inch version can be yours for £2499 at Amazon.

That means that each model has now dropped by £500 since launch.

I'm honestly pretty stunned by the speed and size of the discounts being offered here.

The Bravia 8 II is an absolutely stunning TV that makes my previous favourite TV, the preceding A95L (which is the TV I use at home), look a little dull by comparison.

I appreciate that this doesn't make either TV cheap – and I'm sure prices will drop even further in time – but this is one of those rare occasions when I think it's worth stumping up the premium for a brand new TV rather than a previous-gen model.

The Bravia 8 II really is that good.

It's cheaper than the LG G5, too, and I personally think it's better in several ways.

As mentioned, I have a 65-inch Sony A95L as my TV at home, which goes to show how highly I rate it – but now I've tested the Bravia 8 II alongside it, my home TV looks a little less special.

The newer-generation QD-OLED panel is capable of going quite a bit brighter than the previous one, which makes highlights all the more impressive, but this extra brightness also brings with it increased contrast and colour volume.

This is such a vibrant TV that dazzles with colourful content, such as the Spider-verse movies, but it's also beautifully balanced, boasting Sony's trademark approach to cinematic authenticity.

You won't find a sharper, more solid TV, either. The Bravia 8 II has clever AI-based processing that subtly sharpens certain picture elements. You never see the processing in action – you just see an incredibly crisp and three-dimensional-feeling picture.

Sony has done amazing work on dark gradation, too, which simply means there's a great combination of perfect OLED blacks and spot-on shadow detail.

Best of all, you don't have to work at all hard to get this supreme performance out of the Bravia 8 II. As I wrote in my review:

"For a supremely authentic picture, simply pick Dolby Vision Dark for Dolby Vision content or Professional for everything else.

"Should you want a little more pop to proceedings, either because you’re watching in a room with ambient light or simply because you enjoy an even more thrilling delivery, simply switch to Dolby Vision Bright or the Cinema mode."

The Bravia 8 II is also one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy, thanks to an Acoustic Surface Audio+ system that combines excellent detail and directness with surprising spaciousness and atmosphere.

I still recommend adding a dedicated sound system (the Sonos Arc Ultra is a great starting point), but if you're determined to live with your TV's built-in speakers, this is another reason to choose the Sony over a rival such as the LG G5.

My only real issue with the Bravia 8 II is that it has just two HDMI 2.1 sockets (as well as two 'standard' HDMIs), one of which is also the eARC port. The G5, by comparison, has four HDMI 2.1 sockets.

The Bravia 8 II's limitation here is a bit of a pain for someone like me who has a PS5, an Xbox Series X and a Dolby Atmos sound system, but if you have only one or two of those devices, it will not be a problem at all.

All told, this is an amazing TV at an exceptional price, considering its newness. Yes, it will probably be available for less in a few months, but if you want £500 pounds off the best TV I've tested, this is the deal for you.

