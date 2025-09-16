Samsung's Frame TVs are insanely popular, which is why it's so odd that it has taken so long for other brands to have a stab at the concept.

Having a stab at it, other brands finally are, though. The latest is TCL, which has just launched its NXTVISION range in the UK.

So, just what is the concept that Samsung popularised with its Frame TVs? Simply put – and as the name suggests – it's TVs disguised to look like picture frames, with the ability to display works of art when not being used for regular TV duties.

Core to the concept is a matte screen that looks more natural for artwork – a glossy panel would immediately shatter the illusion.

One of the problems of Samsung's Frame series is that the sets are rather expensive, and there's a perception that you are paying a lot for the design. Certainly, the specs are downgraded from those of other, 'normal' QLED models in Samsung's range.

That presents an opportunity for rival brands. If one of them could match Samsung on the lifestyle elements while beating it on features and undercutting it on price, surely it would be on to a winner?

Well, Hisense has already had a crack at that, with its Canvas TV; but that, unfortunately, is pretty awful.

We don't really expect a lifestyle TV to match a similarly priced 'normal' TV for performance, but the level of compromise with the Canvas TV is just too high.

In particular, the decision to go with edge backlighting and no local dimming proves pretty catastrophic for contrast. Dark scenes are grey, bright scenes are dull and washed out, and we experienced frequent clouding of the backlight during testing.

Not a great combination, which is why the Hisense Canvas TV received just two stars in our review.

So, the big question is, will the TCL NXTVISION fare better?

I'm afraid the omens aren't terribly promising.

Like the Hisense Canvas TV, the TCL NXTVISION is an edge-lit QLED set, which doesn't bode well for performance. And while it is possible for an edge-lit TV to have a form of local dimming, such a thing is not mentioned anywhere in TCL's literature, suggesting it isn't there.

On the plus side, the NXTVISION has a 144Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 sockets – and it supports 4K/120Hz gaming and VRR, so it has reasonable specification for gamers.

And, of course, it's very snazzy-looking, with a neat, picture frame-style design and a thickness of just 2.8cm. In this respect, it has the beating of the 3.9cm Hisense.

But in every other way, the TCL NXTVISION seems very similar to Hisense Canvas TV. And that's got me worried.

At least the NXTVISION is launching with lower pricing, with the 55-inch model (55A300W-UK) officially costing £949, the 65-inch version (65A300W-UK) £1199, and the 77 incher (75A300W-UK) £1799. I see that all models have already been discounted by some retailers, too.

That might seem like pretty good value compared with the Samsung Frame and Hisense Canvas TV, but it looks like poor value compared with the rest of TCL's range.

The recently reviewed 65-inch TCL C7K, for example, is priced at £899 and boasts a Mini LED backlight with no fewer than 1008 independent dimming zones. It's also exceptionally good for that money.

I'm not so naive as to expect a lifestyle TV to match a 'normal' model for price and specs, and we always give such models a good degree of leeway, but the tech and price gaps seem far too large as things stand.

There is, of course, a chance that the TCL NXTVISION will surprise me. A TV's performance is about far more than the specification, after all, and our reviews team will go into our testing with an open mind.

But I can't help but think that Samsung's rivals are currently being presented with an open goal, yet they're simply skying the ball into the stands.

