Hisense U8Q (65U8QTUK) Check Amazon Check Walmart Screen sizes: 65 inches (also available in 55, 75, 85, and 100 inches)

Type: Quantum Dot LCD

HDMI inputs: x 3 (all 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

Gaming features: 4K/165Hz, 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode

Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 84 x 145 x 4.5cm The Hisense delivers spectacular peak brightness and powerful built-in audio, but inconsistent picture processing and limited connectivity hold it back from five-star glory. Pros Spectacular brightness and colour

Impressive black levels and contrast

Meaty audio Cons Various backlight distractions

Slightly inconsistent feel to pictures

Feels a bit expensive Sony Bravia 7 (K55XR70) $1,146.78 at Crutchfield $1,198 at Amazon $1,298 at Best Buy $1,298 at Walmart Screen sizes: 55 inches (also available in 65, 75, and 85 inches)

Type: QLED

HDMI inputs: x 4 (2 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode

Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 71 x 123 x 5.6cm The Sony prioritises balance, refinement, and exceptional backlight control to deliver one of the most consistent and accomplished mid-range Mini LED pictures on the market. Pros Outstanding colour and contrast

Impressively clean and convincing backlight control

Good sound quality Cons No HDR10+ support

Only two HDMIs support 4K/120Hz gaming

Limited effective viewing angles

If you’re shopping for the best Mini LED TV, chances are that offerings from the likes of Sony and Hisense are on your radar.

That’s why we are comparing two of the strongest performers from each manufacturer – the Hisense U8Q and the Sony Bravia 7 – both of which we have put through their paces in our test facilities.

Below, our in-depth comparison should help you decide which one best suits your needs. And don’t forget to check out our list of the best TVs and best OLED TVs if you need more inspiration.

Hisense U8Q vs TCL C8K: price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The 65-inch Hisense U8Q launched at £1699 / $1600 / AU$2999. However, price drops have brought it down to around £1299 at most retailers.

The comparable 65-inch Sony Bravia 7 (we reviewed the 55-inch variant), launched at £1699 / $1699 / AU$2399, but can now be found for £1499.

The question is, does the Sony warrant the slightly higher price point? Read on to find out.

** Winner: Hisense U8Q **

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hisense U8Q vs Sony Bravia 7: design and build

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Hisense U8Q makes no apologies for its bulk. This is a substantial, heavy television that prioritises robust construction over slimness. The rear panel extends noticeably to accommodate a large integrated subwoofer and metal-covered side speakers, giving it a purposeful, no-nonsense appearance.

However, Hisense has included some thoughtful touches. The central metal footplate adjusts for height, allowing you to raise the screen sufficiently to slide a soundbar underneath without obstructing the picture – a practical feature often missing from rival sets. The solar-powered remote is generously sized by modern standards too, and features a distinctive silver navigation ring – though some may find it rather large.

Sony takes a more elegant approach with the Bravia 7. The screen and frame finish flush with each other, creating an immediate premium impression, while the trim bezel keeps things contemporary. The rear panel protrudes slightly but remains wall-mount friendly, and the flexible foot placement system offers four configurations – wide or narrow positioning, each with low or raised height options.

This versatility means you can place the Bravia 7 on furniture narrower than the TV itself and create soundbar clearance as needed. The feet also attach without screws, making setup straightforward. Sony's remote is compact and tactile, with a stripped-back button count. It is finished in approximately 80 per cent recycled plastic with an easy-clean polyurethane coating.

Both succeed in their respective aims, though the Sony's more refined aesthetics and greater placement flexibility give it a slight edge for most homes.

** Winner: Sony Bravia 7 **

Hisense U8Q vs Sony Bravia 7: picture quality

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both sets use Mini LED backlighting to achieve exceptional brightness, but their end results differ.

The Hisense U8Q makes an immediate impact. Fire up Dune: Part 2 and you're confronted with extraordinary brightness – a claimed 5000 nits peak across 2048 dimming zones. In Standard mode, the contrast proves superb, with deep blacks maintaining their intensity even against bright highlights. The sheer punch and vibrancy can be breathtaking.

Consistency, however, proves problematic. Skin tones occasionally drift towards an unnatural greenish cast, looking plasticky rather than lifelike. The Dynamic Tone Mapping, while effective at extracting drama from HDR material, can overshoot – clipping bright highlights or causing abrupt brightness shifts mid-scene. Very dark sequences sometimes lose shadow detail entirely, and can appear crushed into flat black voids.

More frustratingly, the Filmmaker Mode – typically the reference setting for accuracy – appears oddly calibrated. It introduces a reddish tint while dimming the image considerably, and those impressive blacks from Standard mode turn noticeably grey. Motion handling, at least, excels, suppressing judder and blur without artificial smoothing.

The Sony Bravia, meanwhile, demonstrates maturity and control. Despite having fewer dimming zones – over 300 compared with the Hisense's 2048 – Sony's backlight management proves remarkably sophisticated. The XR Backlight Master Drive system, combined with Quantum Dot colour technology, delivers extreme brightness with exceptional precision.

Crucially, the Bravia 7 maintains deep, neutral blacks and vibrant highlights simultaneously, even in shots mixing light extremes. The backlight isolation proves outstanding, with minimal blooming around bright objects against dark backgrounds. Even the black bars above and below widescreen films remain nearly pristine – a feat many rivals don't attempt.

The Bravia 7's Filmmaker Mode actually works as intended, retaining natural colours and convincing blacks without looking flat or lifeless. Only occasional, slight cloudiness with complex mixed-brightness shots reveals the LCD technology underneath. Colour reproduction proves sumptuous – wide-ranging, vibrant, yet natural and refined, retaining full saturation even in very dark areas.

Motion clarity requires tweaking – the default Medium setting feels heavy-handed – but switching to Low delivers clean results. The consistency across bright and dark material creates an immersive, undistracting experience that pulls you into the content rather than drawing attention to the display itself.

** Winner: Sony Bravia 7 **

Hisense U8Q vs Sony Bravia 7: features and processing

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Hisense U8Q runs on the new Hi-View AI Engine Pro processor, claimed to deliver 1.6x faster CPU, 2.2x faster GPU, and 1.5x faster NPU performance compared with its predecessor. This powers impressive gaming credentials, including 165Hz refresh rate support via Game Mode Ultra, along with VRR up to 165Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility.

IMAX Enhanced accreditation adds appeal for Disney+ subscribers and select 4K Blu-ray owners. However, connectivity proves surprisingly limited – just three HDMI ports, albeit all supporting full 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 bandwidth. Hisense attempts to compensate with a USB-C style DisplayPort input, though this feels more monitor-like than TV-appropriate and won't suit most users.

The proprietary VIDAA operating system appears basic but proves straightforward to navigate, with voice control and all major streaming apps. UK and Australian models include Freely support for live-streaming broadcast channels over wi-fi, though it lacks the catch-up app aggregation of Freeview Play.

Sony's Bravia 7 employs the full XR processor, extending across every picture quality aspect, including automatic HDR conversion of SDR content. The TV supports calibrated modes for Netflix, Prime Video, and Sony Pictures Core, each adopting picture settings matching different studios' mastering conditions. IMAX Enhanced certification matches the Hisense's credentials.

Gaming features include 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and a low-latency Dolby Vision game mode across two of the four HDMI ports. Perfect For PlayStation 5 integration allows the console to output accurate HDR settings automatically, and PS Remote Play enables game streaming to the TV.

Google TV provides extensive app access bolstered by YouView in the UK, aggregating terrestrial catch-up services. Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri compatibility offer flexible control options. The optional Bravia Cam adds gesture control, proximity alerts, presence detection for brightness adjustment, video conferencing, and position-aware audio/video optimisation.

While the Sony supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 alongside HLG, it conspicuously omits HDR10+, as Sony TVs consistently do. The Hisense supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, giving it broader HDR compatibility. And having only two full-specification gaming HDMIs on the Sony versus three on the Hisense feels disappointing, particularly at this price point.

** Winner: Draw **

Hisense U8Q vs Sony Bravia 7: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Hisense has bucked the thin-TV trend by engineering a substantial audio system into the U8Q. The 4.1.2-channel configuration pumps out 70W across drivers, including a large dedicated subwoofer built into the rear panel. The result delivers a big, room-filling soundstage with bass weight that gives action sequences proper impact.

Hi-Concerto support allows synchronisation with compatible Hisense soundbars for expanded staging. However, the bass can lack discipline, occasionally sounding sluggish or distorted during complex, demanding passages. The ambition exceeds the execution slightly.

Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio system in the Bravia 7 distributes 40W across four drivers – two full-range bass reflex units and two tweeters. While less powerful on paper, the implementation proves more polished. The soundstage projects convincingly away from the TV's chassis, populating the space with cleanly positioned details.

Running the provided auto-calibration system unlocks the best results, delivering respectable Dolby Atmos and DTS:X dimensionality. Dialogue emerges clearly from the centre, and while the sound can feel slightly trebly and polite during explosive moments – lacking the Hisense's bass heft – nothing collapses into distortion under pressure.

The Hisense delivers more raw power and cinematic rumble, making it better suited for blockbuster viewing without external speakers. The Sony sounds more refined and controlled but lighter overall, with both ultimately benefiting from one of the best soundbars for serious home cinema use.

** Winner: Hisense U8Q **

Hisense U8Q vs Sony Bravia 7: verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Hisense U8Q offers undeniable spectacle. Its extraordinary brightness, powerful built-in audio, and excellent motion-handling deliver jaw-dropping moments, particularly in Standard mode with high-contrast HDR material. The 165Hz gaming support and three full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports appeal to serious gamers.

However, inconsistent picture processing undermines the experience. Skin tones look unnatural, the Filmmaker Mode proves poorly calibrated, and shadow detail frequently disappears into crushed blacks. Having only three HDMI ports also feels a little restrictive for a premium TV. While the U8Q earns four stars for its strengths, the inconsistencies prevent it from reaching the top tier.

In contrast, the Sony Bravia 7 demonstrates what careful engineering and mature processing can achieve. Its backlight control proves exceptional for the price, maintaining deep blacks and vibrant highlights simultaneously across virtually all content. Colour reproduction looks sumptuous and natural, consistency remains high regardless of scene brightness, and the Filmmaker Mode actually works as intended.

Limited effective viewing angles and only two full-specification gaming HDMIs disappoint slightly, and the lack of HDR10+ support continues Sony's stance. However, the Bravia 7's picture quality earns five stars, making it one of the finest mid-range Mini LED TVs available. It costs slightly more than the larger Hisense, but it delivers a markedly more accomplished, refined, and ultimately satisfying viewing experience.

For those prioritising raw impact and built-in audio, the Hisense offers appeal. For viewers seeking the best possible picture quality and consistency at this price point, the Sony proves the superior choice.

** Overall Winner: Sony Bravia 7 **

MORE:

Read our Hisense U8Q (65U8QTUK) review

Read our Sony Bravia 7 (K55XR70) review

Best TVs: flagship OLEDs and affordable flatscreens tried and tested