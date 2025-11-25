Have you been eyeing up the LG C5 OLED TV this Black Friday? We don't blame you, especially considering we called it the "best TV for most people" in our full review of the 55-inch model earlier this year.

This feature-rich and stunning-looking TV offers immense value for money, hence why we bestowed it with no less than three separate What Hi-Fi? Awards this month.

However, buying a new TV is always a tricky process, especially under the pressure of Black Friday. If you're a first-time buyer of an OLED TV, or perhaps unsure if the LG C5 is the right TV for you, then this guide should answer all of your questions.

Below you'll find the best deals, some good-to-know information, and even some recommended products to pair with your new OLED TV.

The best LG C5 deals

Which screen size is right for you?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?/ Netflix, Tour de France Unchained)

The LG C5 comes in a wide variety of sizes, ranging from the pint-sized 42-inch model, all the way up to an imposing 83-inch screen size.

Which size you opt for will likely depend on the size of your room, and you'll want to keep viewing distances in mind for the best experience.

We've shared our recommendations for the ideal viewing distances for 4K TVs before, and you can find our guidelines for each available screen size of the C5 below.

These aren't strict measurements, so feel free to adjust depending on what is most comfortable for you; however, you should be able to narrow down your preferred screen size by measuring your room and comparing it to the distances below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ideal viewing distances for the LG C5 OLED TV TV size (inches) Distance 42 1.28m (4.2ft) 48 1.4m (4.6ft) 55 1.68m (5.5ft) 65 1.98m (6.5ft) 77 2.29m (7.5ft) 83 2.59m (8.5ft)

Good to know: what's in the box, important measurements and more

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

It's not the most glamorous part of buying a new OLED TV, but we're here to share some crucial information regarding what's included with your new TV; manuals and all.

In the box you'll find the TV (no surprises there), a tabletop stand with screws (unlike the G-series OLEDs, which have previously included wall-mount stands), the Magic Remote with batteries, an attached power cable, optional cable tidy clips, and the user manuals and warranty guides.

The stand is mostly the same across the core 48- to 65-inch screen sizes, with each featuring a centrally mounted stand that's 47cm in width.

The 77-inch model uses a very similar-looking stand; however, it's slightly wider at 52cm, whereas the 83-inch model interestingly features the narrowest stand at 46cm.

The position and fairly narrow width of the stand make it easy to position on a wide range of media units; however, it's best to measure up just in case.

The 42-inch size features a slightly different tabletop stand with dual blade-style feet at either end of the TV, which are 71.8cm apart. Ironically, the smallest model technically features the widest stand. If you're hoping to wall mount this TV, then you should know that all sizes are compatible with the universal VESA standard.

Every model comes with LG's Magic Remote, which includes a unique motion-style pointer interface; if you've ever used a Nintendo Wii, then you'll find yourself right at home with this remote.

If you'd prefer to use a more traditional interface, then you can simply turn off the motion feature in the settings menu, under the "pointer options" heading, which can be found in the system category.

Finally, if this is your first OLED TV, then you've likely heard about burn-in before. While this used to be a major issue with OLED TVs, we've found that this issue has become much less prevalent in recent years.

If you hammer this TV for years on end with static content on the screen for long periods of time, then you may well encounter it, but LG includes various systems to help negate this issue, including a pixel cleaning process that happens automatically and frequently.

Key features

(Image credit: Future)

The LG C5 is a feature rich TV for movie fans and gamers like. It features an OLED panel which, if you haven't come across this panel technology before, features individual light control for each of the pixels, allowing them to completely turn off with no influence on the adjacent pixels.

This means that when the TV shows blacks, they're real blacks, and there's no halo effect when bright objects are shown on dark backgrounds.

Furthermore, this is a 4K HDR TV, with support for the Dolby Vision HDR format with relevant content from Blu-ray discs, streaming services, and even video games.

Speaking of gaming, the panel can reach speeds of up to 144Hz, with variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode both included, meaning gaming is responsive and buttery smooth on this TV; hence why we awarded it the title of "best gaming TV" this year.

There are four HDMI 2.1 sockets on the C5, all of which are capable of accepting high-speed signals up to 4K/144Hz (console gamers are limited to 120Hz), with one of these sockets doubling as the eARC port to interface with external audio equipment.

Streaming and smart functionality are included via the webOS platform, which features every imaginable streaming service and entertainment app. LG has also included compatibility with other smart home appliances and gadgets via its ThinQ initiative, meaning you can interact with your smart home via the TV.

AI takes a step forward this year, with a voice-interactive help troubleshooting function that allows you to change the settings on the C5 by simply explaining your issue to the TV's remote.

How can you get the best out of this TV?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Prime Video, Stanley Tucci Searching For Italy)

We've raved about the 42-, 48- and 55-inch versions of this TV's picture performance. It provides a crisp, three-dimensional and vibrant image that's balanced and engaging in equal measures, but you need to adjust a few settings to truly get the best out of this TV.

We find Filmmaker Mode to be the best setting, as it provides the most authentic image for those looking to achieve a picture closest to the director's original intention.

It turns off most of the settings we'd hope for; however, we recommend checking the sharpness value in the picture settings and turning it down to zero if it's not already set there.

Furthermore, the TruMotion setting is worth looking into, as it adds just a touch of smoothness to motion, which is needed with this TV. It doesn't introduce the so-called soap opera effect, but those sensitive to motion processing may wish to steer clear.

Finally, we'd recommend switching on Dynamic Tone Mapping in the picture settings, as it adds some necessary pop and brightness to HDR10 content.

What should I pair with the LG C5?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If there's one area where we found the C5 to be underwhelming, it's the built-in speakers. To be fair to LG, most TVs that we test don't tend to impress with their included speakers, hence why we recommend pairing the C5 with a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

If you're thinking of buying the 42- or 48-inch C5, then you should look at the Sonos Beam Gen 2, as its compact chassis pairs well with these smaller screen sizes. It delivers five-star immersive sound, and it can be found for just £335 at Amazon in the Black Friday sales.

If you've chosen any of the larger sizes, then the Sonos Arc Ultra will best suit your TV. It's larger in width, meaning it'll fit more naturally underneath, and the bigger, bolder and more room-filling sound will match with the bigger picture. It too can be found at a discount right now, with a Black Friday price of £799 at Richer Sounds.

Elsewhere, we'd recommend the Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player (currently down to £289 at Richer Sounds) as a 4K Blu-ray will deliver the sharpest image to enjoy on your new OLED TV.

And as this is a supreme gaming TV, you can't go wrong with a Sony PlayStation 5 (now just £289 for the Digital Edition), which supports all of the excellent gaming features that this TV includes.

Also consider

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

There are, of course, alternatives to the LG C5. The Sony Bravia 8 is a prime example, as it offers a stunning picture with Sony's excellent picture processing, a slick design and better sound, though the 65-inch model is considerably more expensive at £1799 at Richer Sounds.

Samsung offers the S90F, which features a brighter QD-OLED panel at 65 inches, though the other sizes seem to feature standard OLED displays. We can vouch for the 48-inch model as a great alternative to the smaller LG C5, but we haven't tested any of the other sizes.

Panasonic's Z90B is another excellent 48-inch OLED option, as this Award-winning TV sports a more balanced and authentic picture, as well as better sound.