Hisense’s latest TVs use extra coloured sub-pixels to tempt buyers in 2026

Hisense has turned up to CES 2026 with two big swings at colour performance – and both involve adding an extra colour channel to the usual red, green, and blue recipe.

The company says its next flagship LCD TV will use so-called RGB Mini LED Evo tech (which introduces cyan into its RGB Mini LED backlight system), while its latest true Micro LED set will add yellow at the sub-pixel level, forming RGBY.

In other words, Hisense is betting that the path to punchier, purer colour is… more colours.

The company also says the 116UXS includes “tens of thousands of colour dimming zones,” as reported by FlatpanelsHD.

Our hands-on time with the 116UX showed impressive, eye-opening vibrancy, but also revealed that the first-generation tech wasn’t always perfectly controlled, with occasional colour inconsistencies and backlight artefacts creeping in.

Framed against that experience, RGB Mini LED Evo feels like a natural next step – an attempt to refine, stabilise, and better harness the raw potential Hisense has already proven at the very top end of its TV range.

Hisense is also expanding its true Micro LED efforts for 2026. Last year, it launched a 136-inch MicroLED TV priced at $100,000, and for this year, it’s introducing a new technology it calls RGBY Micro LED.

So why add a fourth sub-pixel? Hisense argues that Micro LED can run into a colour ceiling, and that introducing yellow alongside red, green, and blue – creating RGBY – helps overcome that limit.

The new RGBY MicroLED tech is set to arrive in a 163-inch MicroLED model called the 163MX, due in 2026. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed, but given last year’s $100,000 Micro LED, it’s safe to say this is aimed squarely at the ultra-high-end crowd.

