Hisense’s latest TVs use extra coloured sub-pixels to tempt buyers in 2026

Hisense has turned up to CES 2026 with two big swings at colour performance – and both involve adding an extra colour channel to the usual red, green, and blue recipe.

The company says its next flagship LCD TV will use so-called RGB Mini LED Evo tech (which introduces cyan into its RGB Mini LED backlight system), while its latest true Micro LED set will add yellow at the sub-pixel level, forming RGBY.

In other words, Hisense is betting that the path to punchier, purer colour is… more colours.

After launching an RGB-backlit LCD TV in 2025, Hisense says its second-generation approach will be marketed as RGB Mini LED Evo, debuting in a 116-inch UXS model called the 116UXS.

Instead of relying only on red, green, and blue LEDs in the backlight, the new system adds cyan as a fourth LED colour. Hisense claims this pushes colour coverage to 110 per cent of BT.2020, the wide colour gamut associated with HDR.

The company also says the 116UXS includes “tens of thousands of colour dimming zones,” as reported by FlatpanelsHD.

Alongside the new backlight setup, Hisense lists an upgraded Hi-View AI Engine RGB video processor, plus Dolby Vision 2, among the additional features.

The 116UXS is positioned as the successor to the 2025 116UX, which the company priced at $25,000.

Our hands-on time with the 116UX showed impressive, eye-opening vibrancy, but also revealed that the first-generation tech wasn’t always perfectly controlled, with occasional colour inconsistencies and backlight artefacts creeping in.

Framed against that experience, RGB Mini LED Evo feels like a natural next step – an attempt to refine, stabilise, and better harness the raw potential Hisense has already proven at the very top end of its TV range.

Hisense is also expanding its true Micro LED efforts for 2026. Last year, it launched a 136-inch MicroLED TV priced at $100,000, and for this year, it’s introducing a new technology it calls RGBY Micro LED.

In this instance, Hisense is talking about true Micro LED, where each sub-pixel is an LED, and there’s no LCD panel at all. In other words, it's true, self-emissive panel technology along the lines of OLED, and therefore not the same thing as the recently announced Micro RGB LCD TVs from other brands, such as LG, which use an RGB LED backlight behind an LCD layer.

So why add a fourth sub-pixel? Hisense argues that Micro LED can run into a colour ceiling, and that introducing yellow alongside red, green, and blue – creating RGBY – helps overcome that limit.

The new RGBY MicroLED tech is set to arrive in a 163-inch MicroLED model called the 163MX, due in 2026. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed, but given last year’s $100,000 Micro LED, it’s safe to say this is aimed squarely at the ultra-high-end crowd.

Naturally, we're reserving judgement on all of the above until we get a chance for a proper eyes-on with the new sets, but it all sounds very promising on paper. Watch this space.

