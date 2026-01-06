Forget RGB Mini LED – TCL has just announced SQD Mini LED TVs

Promising better colour accuracy, higher brightness and more dimming zones

A family on a sofa watching a wall-mounted TCL X11L TV.
(Image credit: TCL)

There's a lot of chat at the moment about RGB Mini LED being the next big thing in TV technology. Well TCL thinks it knows better, and has chosen SQD Mini LED as its flagship technology this year.

It will feature in the X11L, which launched in China towards the end of last year, and will come to Europe and the US later this year.

