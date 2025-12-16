LG has unveiled a new MRGB95 TV – and it seems destined to sit alongside its OLEDs in 2026 and perhaps replace them beyond that.

The big news here is that the MRGB95 is what LG terms a 'Micro RGB Evo' TV.

Despite the name, this isn't a Micro LED TV with self-emissive pixels in the vein of what Samsung produces, but rather LG's take on the RGB Mini LED tech that has been demoed by Sony, Samsung and TCL – and launched by Hisense in the form of the 116UX – over the last year or so.

The main selling point is the inclusion of red, green and blue (RGB) LEDs directly in the backlight system, so that the colours come from the backlight, rather than an LCD or Quantum Dot layer, which is how typical Mini LED TVs work.

The idea is that without a filter, key screen quality metrics, including gamut coverage, brightness and contrast, are improved.

LG says that the MRGB95 has "more than a thousand dimming zones with exceptional accuracy."

That's a far cry from OLED, which, thanks to its self-emissive properties, essentially has a dimming zone for every pixel, but it's a decent number by backlit TV standards. Besides, as we've seen time and time again, the number of dimming zones is less important than the way they're managed.

Key to this element will be the presence of LG's Alpha 11 Gen 3. This is the first time that LG's top processor will have been used in a non-OLED model.

According to LG, this "uses OLED precision to control each of the RGB LED backlights, bringing 13 years of LG OLED’s technical excellence to the RGB category."

The MRGB95 also brings with it LG's new 'RGB Primary Colour Ultra' feature, which seems to be a catchy way to promote the RGB Mini LED's colour reproduction abilities. According to the brand, the new mode will be able to cover 100 per cent of the BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts.

If accurate, this will be impressive, but a factor that’s heavily informed by the settings used when actually playing movies – trust us, no TV offers this level of accuracy in its out-of-the-box vivid mode.

LG has also talked up the MRGB95's upscaling powers, with 'Dual Super Upscaling' that apparently processes two types of AI upscaling simultaneously.

This upscaling will be particularly important as the MRGB95 will only be available in very large sizes – 75, 86 and 100 inches.

There's no word yet on how many HDMI 2.1 sockets the MRGB95 has, though you've got to hope it will match LG's C5 and G5 models with at least four. We know the processor can handle 4K/165Hz gaming, too, so presumably this will be on the cards for the new TV.

Sadly, LG hasn’t given us any firm details on when the range will go on sale or how much it will cost.

Despite this, we can’t help but get a little excited about it. Our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, managed to get a decent amount of time with a prototype Sony TV featuring an RGB Mini LED panel last year and walked away incredibly impressed, reporting:

“I was hugely impressed by Sony’s RGB LED prototype. It’s true that Sony could have been masking some flaws (there was no demonstration in a pitch-black room, for example), but the upgrades over the Bravia 9 and my beloved A95L were so stark, and the apparent downsides so hard to spot, that I can’t help but be really excited for the tech to go on sale.”

Since then, senior staff writer Lewis Empson has had a shorter look at a Samsung prototype with the tech, which the firm helpfully refers to as “Micro RGB”. He was equally positive, reporting:” I'm sure we'll see great things come from it in the not-so-distant future.”

Neither gives such high praise often.

Are you excited about RGB Mini LED? Or do you think OLED had nothing to worry about? Let us know in the comments.

