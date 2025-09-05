It's been a huge IFA for TVs this year, both figuratively and literally. RGB Mini/Micro LED has taken the industry by storm, cementing itself as the next big thing in TV technology, and this new panel technology has come around at the same time as another major TV trend.

If you hadn't already noticed, TVs are getting bigger, and while the limit seemed to sit around 100 inches just a couple of years ago, that has since been smashed by the emergence of 115-inch TVs within the last year.

One such company to embrace the new panel technology at that size is Samsung, which officially launched its 115-inch Micro RGB TV at its IFA press conference. Just before that show, I was invited to get a sneak peek at this TV behind closed doors, to marvel at this goliath of a next-gen television.

Now, the inclusion of the word "Micro" may raise some eyebrows, but we'll clear up a few things before I share my thoughts.

While it may share a similar name to the super expensive and elusive Micro LED panel technology, which we're yet to see hit the mainstream, this TV is actually much closer to the latest sets I've seen from Sony, Hisense and TCL.

Samsung has just opted to call it Micro RGB instead of RGB Mini LED, or RGB LED as the other companies have. It uses the same display technology, which removes the QLED layer and instead features a backlight comprised of countless small LEDs, each with an individual red, green and blue pixel.

This new structure should allow for much more precise dimming zones, resulting in deeper blacks, reduced blooming, and more vibrant colours.

So, does the Samsung deliver? My time with it was far too short to reach any sort of conclusion, but I do have a few thoughts to share...

The good: big, bright and immersive

(Image credit: Future)

If there's one area I have to give Samsung some credit, it's how immersive this TV felt, even in my brief time spent with the 115-inch model.

The expansive display, which is almost double the size of the 65-inch set currently sitting in my living room, immediately captured my attention as soon as I entered Samsung's behind-closed-doors demo room; though at that size, it was almost hard to look anywhere else.

I watched a few brief clips of a nature documentary, as well as a clip from Disney's questionable 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin, and could immediately see the benefits of the new panel technology in action.

Brightness was delivered in spades, and while Samsung didn't officially quote a figure when it comes to how many nits this super-sized set could pump out, the running theory is that this panel tech is capable of reaching 4000 nits based on what some other manufacturers have alluded to.

While the brightness was noticeable for bright content, it was actually low-light content that struck me as being the biggest improvement with this panel technology. A film scene (I'm unfortunately unsure of which film it was, exactly) in which two people conversed outdoors in a forest at night looked spectacular, with a truly impressive amount of detail being revealed, even in the darkest part of the picture.

That being said, it didn't look over-exposed or unnatural, which leads me to believe that this new panel technology could be the answer to one of Mini LEDs' biggest pitfalls.

What really sealed the deal for me here was the borderline elimination of blooming, as it was a real struggle to notice any presence in this scene. The characters' pale faces against the dark woodland background didn't present much, if any, in the way of halo effect.

Mini LEDs have stumbled in this area beforehand, and it was especially noticeable on Samsung's 2024 QN95D model. Could this be a case of Micro RGB coming to the rescue?

I'd also like to give a quick shout-out to how the TV handled motion. A display this big can highlight any flaw with ease, and while the motion wasn't perfect – Samsung even acknowledged this, which I appreciated – it did present small, fast-moving objects such as a golf ball soaring through the air, with minimal flickering and satisfactory smoothness.

Samsung attributes its AI advancements here, which should come as no surprise if you've been following the AI-crazed Korean tech conglomerate recently.

Finally, the colours were a striking aspect of this TV, as you'd expect from the new panel tech and with Samsung's penchant for punchy and vibrant hues on their existing TVs.

The sequence from Aladdin, which involved lots of vivid items of clothing, shone on this set, with deep, rich tones of blue, yellow and purple, suiting the content very well. That being said...

The not quite as good: a bit too big and punchy?

(Image credit: Future)

While I do appreciate that Samsung was going for a knock-your-socks-off experience with this TV, I felt that the colours were perhaps a bit too punchy.

A shot of a bird hovering near a flower from the nature documentary shown on the TV was, perhaps, a bit too vivid, with the verdant foliage sporting a nearly radioactive hue.

Samsung confirmed that this TV was shown in its out of the box settings, meaning its Filmmaker Mode setting could well reign these colours in, but from my experience it was a bit too rich for my taste.

Reds were especially eye-searing, and while I can't dispute how potent they were in terms of colour volume, I am of the opinion that Samsung has gone slightly overboard.

There's also the matter of size. Now, big TVs are a focal point of the current TV market, so I expected nothing less with this all-new set, but 115-inch really is stretching the limits.

Samsung isn't the first to offer a TV at this size, as its Chinese competitors (TCL and Hisense) also offer comparable models. However, a general issue I have with this new TV tech is that it's currently being locked behind screen sizes that will be totally impractical to the average person, and unattainable to the average budget.

New TV technology launching at a premium is no new phenomenon, LG's first OLED launched in the region of £8000 back in 2013, so I expect to see this technology trickle down in the future. I also hope to see a more conventional 65-inch model make an appearance down the line.

Samsung did hint that smaller versions could arrive as early as next year, but no official confirmation has been made quite yet.

Ultimately, I think that this new panel technology shows some serious promise, and more time with this TV could steady my nerves surrounding these potential shortcomings.

Regardless, this new type of display needs time to marinate, and I'm sure we'll see great things come from it in the not-so-distant future.

