Black Friday has given way to Cyber Monday, and while most of the TV deals have stayed the same, the excellent Sony Bravia 8 has dropped in price even further.

Today, you can get the 55-inch Bravia 8 for £1258 at Amazon, the 65-inch model for £1499 at Peter Tyson, and the 77-inch version for £2429 at Richer Sounds.

This is a superb, five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning OLED TV, and it's never been cheaper than it is right now, but I don't recommend buying it.

Why? The reasons are two-fold:

First, Sony recently launched a new version of the Bravia 8 called the Bravia 8A. This has a non-backlit version of the Bravia 8's remote, and it comes with fewer credits for the Sony Pictures Core streaming service, but Sony says the performance is identical.

And, crucially, at most sizes, it's cheaper than the Bravia 8.

The second reason is that the LG C5 is newer and even better than the Bravia 8 – and loads cheaper than both of the Sony options for Cyber Monday.

So, while I'm a big fan of the Sony Bravia 8, it's definitely the LG C5 that I recommend buying right now.

I've included a handy table below with all of the best prices available right now for all three TVs, so you can instantly compare them.

Sony Bravia 8 vs Bravia 8A vs LG C5 price comparison

LG C5 deals

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £935 LG OLED55C5 2025 OLED TV: was £1,900 now £965 at Hughes Lowest-ever price: £955

The LG C5 is a What Hi-Fi? 2025 Award-winner, and for good reason. With a rich, solid and engaging picture, excellent contrast and LG's famously stacked features – including a whopping four HDMI 2.1 sockets for the gamers out there – the LG C5 is an exceptional OLED TV. Use coe 'HUGHES24' to get this price.

Save £1,901 LG OLED77C5 2025 OLED TV: was £3,800 now £1,899 at Richer Sounds Lowest-ever price: £1851

Bigger is always better, right? If you agree with that sentiment, we suggest checking out the 77-inch LG C5. The set shares the same core DNA as its smaller siblings and has had a hefty sum knocked off its price thanks to this stellar deal.

Why choose the C5 over the Bravia 8?

So, why do I prefer the LG C5 to the Sony Bravia 8? The current pricing has a lot to do with it, of course, but, honestly, I would choose the C5 over the Bravia 8 even if they were the same price.

The Bravia 8 was the best performance-per-pound TV of last year, when it defeated the last-gen LG C4. However, LG then made just enough improvements to this year's C5 to surpass the Bravia 8 in performance.

The C5 is a super-crisp OLED TV, with great colours, excellent motion handling and loads of detail. It has a better, more user-friendly operating system and smart platform, too.

The C5 is also a big step up for gamers, thanks to the presence of four full-fat HDMI 2.1 sockets that all support 4K/120Hz (4K/144Hz if you have a fancy PC), VRR and ALLM. The Sony has just two such sockets, and it doesn't go up to 144Hz.

An excellent HGiG mode makes it even easier to get excellent, accurate HDR from games with the C5, too.

There's one way in which the Bravia 8 thrashes the C5, and that's sound. That said, either TV should be partnered with a dedicated audio system (even if that's a fairly affordable soundbar), and the price difference means budgeting for such a thing should be easier if you go for the LG TV.