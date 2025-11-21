I've been testing TVs for almost two decades, and I can't remember a year with as many amazing new models as 2025.

It's the flagship OLED arena where things have been most impressive – and competitive.

That's because we've seen the arrival of brand-new Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, and that has coincided with a new and substantially improved version of QD-OLED panel tech.

The big players on the Primary RGB Tandem side are the LG G5 and Panasonic Z95B, while Team QD-OLED consists of the Samsung S95F and Sony Bravia 8 II.

These are all excellent TVs, and they've all been discounted for Black Friday, so there's one obvious question: which one should you buy?

Well, not only have we reviewed all four of the TVs, we've directly compared the 65-inch versions of each, side-by-side in our dedicated test room, so we're perfectly placed to answer that question.

These are all five-star TVs, but I, with the rest of the What Hi-Fi? reviews team, have nonetheless gone ahead and ranked them from fourth to first.

Sure, that's a bit harsh, as these are all great TVs, but if you're spending big money, you want the very, very best. So here we go...

LG G5

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Drive to Survive))

To reiterate, all four of these TVs are superb, hence the five-star verdicts across the board, but there is a hierarchy, and in fourth place is the LG G5.

To reiterate, the G5 is an excellent TV. It’s arguably the most dazzling of the test, pushing brightness to occasionally astonishing degrees. It’s sharp, too, and it delivers colours with a nice mix of vividness and realism.

The G5 also boasts the best, most user-friendly smart platform (though we could do without the homescreen ads), and the most comprehensive gaming feature set, thanks to its array of four HDMI 2.1 sockets and support for every gaming feature one could require, including a Dolby Vision game mode.

But the G5 is also the worst-sounding TV on test, and while its earlier black posterisation issues have been fixed, some crushing of shadow detail has been introduced.

Ultimately, though, this is simply an excellent TV that’s beaten by even better competition.

Read the full LG G5 review

Panasonic Z95B

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, NASCAR: Full Speed)

In third place, we have the Panasonic Z95B – another great TV that’s pushed down the rankings by even greater competition.

The Z95B is a big upgrade on the preceding Z95A, not least in the design department, with the new model combining Panasonic’s commitment to having speakers that fire in all directions with a newfound sophistication and slickness.

As ever with Panasonic, though, the Z95B’s greatest strength is its cinematic accuracy, which we find it delivers most appealingly in the True Cinema preset. This delivers a crisp and detailed picture with well-judged contrast and colours, and the shadow detail that the LG G5 misses.

Ultimately, though, while the Z95B is very good in its own right, both the Samsung and Sony are even better in the picture department, and the Panasonic’s sound, while clearly better than that of the average TV, perhaps doesn’t go quite as far as it should, given the bulk it adds and additional cost it presumably incurs.

Read the full Panasonic Z95B review

Samsung S95F

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Life On Our Planet)

Now we get to the first of our QD-OLED models, and it’s the Samsung that misses out, though only just.

The S95F is a deeply impressive TV. It’s capable of producing awesome brightness and colours, but it’s also got an excellent Filmmaker Mode that combines those abilities with cinematic subtlety and restraint.

This is the best-looking and most stylish TV on test, too, with the excellent One Connect system reducing cable clutter and allowing the display part of the device to be awesomely thin. We feel this looks even better when wall-mounted than the picture frame-style LG G5.

The provision of four HDMI 2.1 sockets means even the most hardcore of gamers are catered for, and the Tizen operating system is packed with apps and pretty slick – though it does take some getting used to if you’re moving from a rival brand or older Samsung.

There are a few little niggles, including a little black crush and some minor oversaturation of reds, and the lack of Dolby Vision support is an ongoing frustration. The sound, too, while quite impressive for an essentially invisible speaker system, isn’t up there with the Panasonic or Sony.

Really, though, the S95F’s only significant problem is the presence of the even more accomplished Sony Bravia 8 II.

Read the full Samsung S95F review

Sony Bravia 8 II

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix (Our Great National Parks))

Sony really has come up trumps with the Bravia 8 II.

It’s less of a dramatic upgrade in the brightness stakes than the other TVs here, but it’s beautifully bright in its own right, and it delivers that brightness in just the right way.

Its combination of inky blacks and shadow detail is second-to-none, too, so you get all of the dynamism you expect from OLED without missing anything you’re supposed to see in the gloomiest of movies.

But it’s the way these elements combine with Sony’s awesome processing to produce an image that’s sharper, more solid and more three-dimensional than any rival that is most impressive. And this depth and crispness doesn’t come at the expense of realism or cinematic authenticity. It really is some kind of voodoo that Sony has worked here.

The Bravia 8 II is the best-sounding TV on test, too, so while we do still recommend that you add a dedicated sound system (the Sonos Arc Ultra is a good starting point), those who are determined to use their new TV’s built-in speakers will be much better served by the Sony than any other here.

There are reasons that you might want to go for one of its rivals (two HDMI 2.1 sockets simply won’t be enough for some, for instance), but in terms of picture and sound performance, you really can’t beat the Sony Bravia 8 II.

Read the full Sony Bravia 8 II review

MORE:

Here are all of the best TVs you can buy right now