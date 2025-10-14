Best TVs 2025

LG C5 (OLED42C5)
For yet another year, LG's newest small C-series OLED is the best you can get
TCL C6KS (50C6KS-UK)
TCL's budget 50-inch Mini LED TV is the best we've tested this year
Panasonic Z90B (TV-48Z90B)
If you want a top-end TV but are short on space, the 48-inch Panasonic Z90B is the one to get
TCL C7K
TCL's step down Mini LED TV is the best large-sized budget set you can buy this year
LG C5
If you want a top-quality TV with excellent picture quality and flawless gaming specs, the LG C5 is the best we've tested
Sony Bravia 8 II
Sony's flagship QD-OLED is the TV to get for any cinephile who can afford it
TCL 98C7K
A stellar value giant TV capable of excellent picture quality
LG C5
The LG C5 offers flawless gaming specifications and is the top option for gamers this year
