Best TVs 2025

Best 40-43in TV

LG C5 42-inch OLED TV with blue sea and coastline on screen

LG C5 (OLED42C5)

For yet another year, LG's newest small C-series OLED is the best you can get

Best budget 48-50in TV

TCL C6KS 50-inch TV on wooden cabinet in front of brick wall, blue pattern on screen

TCL C6KS (50C6KS-UK)

TCL's budget 50-inch Mini LED TV is the best we've tested this year

Best premium 48-50in TV

Panasonic Z90B 48-inch OLED TV on white furniture, underwater scene with fish on screen

Panasonic Z90B (TV-48Z90B)

If you want a top-end TV but are short on space, the 48-inch Panasonic Z90B is the one to get

Best budget 55-77in TV

The 65-inch TCL C7K Mini LED TV photographed in a living room

TCL C7K

TCL's step down Mini LED TV is the best large-sized budget set you can buy this year

Best mid-range 55-77in TV

LG C5 55-inch OLED TV

LG C5

If you want a top-quality TV with excellent picture quality and flawless gaming specs, the LG C5 is the best we've tested

Best premium 55-77in TV

The 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 II QD-OLED TV photographed on a white table. On the screen is a nature documentary.

Sony Bravia 8 II

Sony's flagship QD-OLED is the TV to get for any cinephile who can afford it

Best super-sized TV

TCL 98C7K 98-inch TV on dining room table with polar ice shelf on screen

TCL 98C7K

A stellar value giant TV capable of excellent picture quality

Best gaming TV

LG C5 55-inch OLED TV

LG C5

The LG C5 offers flawless gaming specifications and is the top option for gamers this year

