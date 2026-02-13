Samsung officially announces an OLED panel upgrade to combat LG, and you might already be using it

QD Penta-Tandem OLED doesn't roll off the tongue

Samsung S95F OLED TV
Samsung Display has announced the launch of an advanced new version of its OLED panel technology, combining two brightness-boosting methods that can currently be found on many of the best OLED TVs on the market today.

While the company has decided to launch it officially only now, there’s a chance you are already experiencing the benefits of this upgraded OLED panel.

Samsung Display has added an additional blue layer to the existing four-layer blue stack, which it claims will enhance “luminous efficiency by 1.3 times and extend lifespan by two times compared with last year’s four-layer QD-OLED”.

Samsung increased the number of blue light-emitting OLED layers from four to five last year, with Quantum Dots (the “QD” part of QD-OLED) handling the production of colours.

The company affirms that it “plans to expand QD-OLED Penta Tandem across its full range of panel sizes this year, supplying the technology for flagship products from major customers” across the TV and monitor markets.

