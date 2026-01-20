LG Display has a new hope for cheaper OLED TVs, and it's taking the fight directly to Mini LED

Special Edition panels could pave the way for a "more affordable OLED experience"

For years, TV manufacturers have fallen into two camps. You have the brands that champion OLED, including LG, Panasonic, Philips and Sony, and the companies that sing the praises of Mini LED, which are primarily TCL and Hisense.

There are even defectors; Samsung famously opened its doors to OLED after years of backing Mini LED as the superior panel technology. This is some serious Game Of Thrones-style storytelling...

And while cheap OLEDs are starting to crop up, we haven't been enamoured by the cheapest model we've tested; that being the Toshiba 55XF9F. While that TV proved to be a bit of a swing and miss, we certainly admire Toshiba's effort, and we really did love that £799 starting price.

The LG B5 mentioned above launched at £2499 / $2699 / AU$3299 for the 65-inch model, which is still a considerable asking price for what is being billed as an entry-level model.

