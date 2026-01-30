The B6 could be LG's brightest (and cheapest) budget OLED yet

The first of a new generation of cheaper OLED TVs?

Two TVs side by side, one with a Mini LED panel and the other with an OLED SE panel
With this year’s CES dominated by high-end RGB Mini LED, Super QLED, and ever-brighter OLED TVs, one super-important TV-related story didn’t get the traction I think it deserved.

That story is that 2026 could be the year that genuinely affordable OLED TVs become available.

Without this, new OLED SE TVs (the SE stands for ‘Special Edition’) will likely be more reflective than current OLED models, but they should also be brighter than current budget sets, hitting something in the region of 1000 nits rather than the 600-700 nits of models such as the LG B5.

None of that is new news, though. What is new is that, according to FlatpanelsHD, LG Display will begin the mass production of these OLED SE panels in February – that’s next month!

It now seems highly likely that those future iterations will include this year’s LG B6. And that might also help explain why the B6 was missing from LG Electronics’ stand at CES – the panels just weren’t ready in time.

If the B6 does indeed get the new OLED SE panel, it could be a substantial upgrade over the preceding B5 – and significantly cheaper, too.

