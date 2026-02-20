If you looked at the What Hi-Fi? home cinema reviews team’s yearly letter to Santa, you’d find a fairly esoteric, disjointed series of requests, not all of them to do with work.

Senior staff writer Lewis Empson, for example, likely has “Taylor Swift tickets” as number one right now.

TV and AV editor Tom Parsons almost certainly has a fairly expensive tipple in a prime position.

My plea to Big Red is for a vintage Fender Starcaster.

I’m not brave enough to guess what resident ne'er-do-well and staff writer Robyn Quick has. Not because it would be bad, just because I’m old and don’t understand Gen Z…

But, I am equally certain, “a cheap OLED TV”, while not number one, would at least be in the top five for all of us.

And this week, while we didn’t manage to find one (our definition of cheap is any set under £500 / $500), we came pretty darned close, adding the five-star Philips OLED760 to our best OLED TV guide, as our new “entry level” recommendation.

Yes, after weeks of comparative testing, the 65-inch version, which sells for a very reasonable £1099 (you can also get the smaller 55-inch for an even more modest £899), proved to be the cheapest OLED we’d class as good that you can buy right now.

Why is that a big deal? There are two reasons. First, because even a few years ago, those prices would have been unheard of for an OLED of these sizes.

Second, because it shows that OLEDs can go down in price without sacrificing performance to unacceptable levels – something we weren’t sure of until the OLED760.

We’d grown slightly concerned about companies’ ability to drive OLED prices down after reviewing the OLED760’s main rival, the slightly cheaper Toshiba TF9F, in January.

Though cheap, with the set selling for around £799, and occasionally dropping as low as £649 at some stores, the TF9F's overly aggressive processing lacked the finesse required to make the most of the OLED panel, creating a distracting rather than immersive experience.

This is why, while we applauded the Toshiba TF9F’s trailblazing attempt to drive OLED prices down, we took it as a sign that more affordable sets with the tech wouldn't necessarily be good, especially right now, with similarly priced Mini LED sets, including the Award-winning TCL C7K nipping at their heels.

So, the OLED760 passing through our rooms, costing only a smidgeon more and offering a holistically solid, immersive performance, is a key moment and hopefully the start of a trend that will continue over 2026.

If it does, coupled with LG Display’s latest efforts to build a new series of “affordable” OLED panels, we may finally see a good, cheap TV with the tech in the not-too-distant future.

Fingers crossed.

