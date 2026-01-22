Our latest three-star TV review is a bigger deal than you think

Yes, it’s three stars, but you should pay attention to this upstart OLED nevertheless

Toshiba XF9F OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? Netflix, Life On Our Planet)

Guilt is a powerful motivator. I’m acutely aware of that, as I have a Catholic mother-in-law (who hopefully isn’t reading this). And recently, I’ve been getting a fairly heavy dose of it.

In part because I told my wife that I have an amazing plan in place for Valentine's Day. I don’t. And I have no clue what I can now book that will live up to the high expectations I've set. But it’s mainly because I was one of the team who just gave Toshiba’s latest OLED a three-star rating.

To be clear, the team and I stand by that rating. While the Toshiba XF9F is the cheapest OLED TV we have seen at its size, with the 55-inch model we reviewed currently selling for an astonishingly low £699, it has too many flaws to recommend. Black crush, poor motion-handling, noisy upscaling: there are a lot of flies in the ointment.

As home cinema fans, we all know OLED is great. Not every set is created equal, of course, but there’s a reason that sets with the technology on board continually earn accolades at our yearly What Hi-Fi? Awards are a staple of our best TV buying guide.

Even if it’s not perfect, in my experience, when one company manages to drive a technology down in price, it rapidly starts a trend.

Either way, I still can’t help but feel positive about the general shift in direction I’ve already seen start happen since Toshiba threw the gauntlet down last year. I certainly hope it reaches fruition in the not too distant future.

After all, the current state of the world means most of us are on tight budgets, while at the same time very much in need of the occasional escape from reality. Something that a good movie clearly offers – especially when watched on a decent OLED TV…

