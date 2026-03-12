We have only just reviewed this innovative soundbar system – but it has already had a tempting price drop

If you’re on the lookout for a soundbar system to take your home cinema experience to the next level, the search can feel like wading through a sea of endless models with no realistic landfall in sight.

Lucky for you, then, that our team of experts have tested a huge variety of soundbars at a range of price levels to make sure you spend your hard-earned cash only on models worth your time.

And we have just spotted a tempting discount on the JBL Bar 1000MK2, one of the most recent soundbars to enter our test room.

You can pick up the Dolby Atmos soundbar system for £899 at Peter Tyson, saving you a decent £100 off its original price. It received a more than solid four-star rating, impressing us with its nifty design and clear vocal performance.

JBL Bar 1000MK2 £1000 £899 at Peter Tyson (save £101)

Consisting of a subwoofer, main soundbar and two detachable wireless surrounds, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 received an impressive four-star rating after being put through its paces in our test room.

Also available at Amazon

The highlight of the JBL Bar 1000MK2's design is its wireless speakers, which can be connected to the main soundbar via a magnetic port or used wirelessly to perform as separate rear surrounds.

That gives you plenty of options for setting up your soundbar package to suit your room. The JBL model also offers a neat party trick with the surrounds: they can be moved to another room while the sound from your TV or Bluetooth device continues to play, transforming it into a wireless speaker.

This works by selecting either a mono or stereo downmix via the accompanying app, then taking one or both of the speakers to a different room to deliver the chosen mix. It's a great option if you want to pop into the kitchen to make a cup of tea, say, but don’t want to miss any of the action.

The system has four HDMI sockets, including three inputs and the output/eARC. There is no 4K/120Hz support, but the HDMI passthrough supports signals up to 4K/60Hz as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

When we put it through its paces in our test room, we found that the 1000MK2 delivers an exciting yet reasonably detailed sound that enhances our listening experience.

While watching Blade Runner 2049, for instance, the soundbar shows off its sense of movement and precision. We say in our review that “drones whizz past the viewer with an energy that will have you double-checking you are not sat next to a Replicant.”

That being said, the Award-winning Sonos Arc Ultra delivers a more immersive overall audio experience. That model is currently available for £999 at Richer Sounds so, if you have the budget, we recommend giving it your consideration as well.

This JBL soundbar package offers a smarter design and more set-up options, though, so it’s quite the temptation, especially at the discounted price of £899 at Peter Tyson.

