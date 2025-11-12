The best early Black Friday Sony Bravia 8 II deals: get the Award-winning OLED TV for the lowest possible price
Big discounts on the best flagship OLED TV of 2025
I've written about how good the Sony Bravia 8 II is so many times that I'm beginning to sound like a broken record.
It really is that good, though. The standard of flagship-level TVs has been exceptionally high this year, so to be the absolute best of those – and relatively comfortably so – is really something to celebrate.
And, despite being the best TV of 2025, the Bravia 8 II has been the recipient of some deep discounts ahead of Black Friday.
- Check out all of the early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- Richer Sounds Black Friday event: huge savings on TVs and projectors
- Sevenoaks Black Friday deals: save up to £2700 on TVs
- Peter Tyson: save hundreds on a new AV receiver
The Bravia 8 II is the (overdue) successor to the awesome A95L.
It features the latest-generation QD-OLED panel, Sony's latest and greatest picture processing, an innovative audio system that involves the whole screen vibrating to make sound, very good gaming specs and a smart design.
Unusually, the TV is available in just two sizes, 55 and 65 inches. We've tested both: our original review was based on the 55-inch version, but we then also sourced the 65-inch model for a flagship OLED shootout against the Samsung S95F, LG G5 and Panasonic Z95B.
The Bravia 8 II goes slightly less bright than those other next-gen OLED models, but it's still a very bright TV, and it combines that punch and dynamism with superb cinematic authenticity and some very subtle sharpening that makes the image look more solid and three-dimensional than its rivals can match.
It's better-sounding than those other sets, too, though we do recommend adding a dedicated sound system if you're able. Picture quality this superb demands equally superb audio.
My only additional note is that the Bravia 8 II has just two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K/120Hz gaming. For most people, that will be of no consequence, but for hardcore gamers with multiple machines, it could be frustrating. Just something to bear in mind.
Got all that? Then simply scroll down for the latest and lowest prices on my favourite TV of 2025.
Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch (K55XR8M2)
Launch price: £2499 / $3500 / AU$4195
The 55-inch Bravia 8 II is the first one we tested, and the primary basis of our full Sony Bravia 8 II review.
It is, as should be clear by now, an exemplary TV, and by going for the 55-inch model rather than the 65 incher, you get increased pixel density, which means you get an even sharper picture.
Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch (K65XR8M2)
Launch price: £2999 / $4000 / AU$5295
What you lose in pixel density by going for the larger Bravia 8 II, you more than gain in cinematic scale.
There really is no accounting for size when it comes to an immersive movie or game experience, so I almost always recommend going big to people who are torn between two sizes.
Do be aware, though, that the feet of the Bravia 8 II can only be placed at the furthest points of the TV's bottom edge, so you will need a piece of furniture at least as wide as the TV (144cm / 57 inches).
This obviously isn't an issue if you're wall-mounting the TV or are willing to buy a third-party universal stand for it.
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.