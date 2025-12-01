5 last-minute Cyber Monday tech deals to avoid – and what I'd recommend instead
Combining good prices and great performance is key
With any deal event, whether it’s Black Friday or Cyber Monday, our review team doesn’t just have a duty to point you towards the best tech deals, but also to steer you away from savings that look pretty tempting on paper, but deep down, we just know there’s a better alternative elsewhere.
It might be the same price, or, if you’re lucky, even cheaper. Or, it might also be a tiny bit more expensive but we’d still recommend spending a tiny bit extra to get the added performance benefits that the product brings.
This is what I’ve done below. There are still plenty of tech deals ongoing for Cyber Monday but I’ve highlighted a handful which we think are worth avoiding because we have tested something that gives you more than just a low price to admire.
Stick with these alternative recommendations, and you won’t go wrong…
Don't buy… Amazon Echo Dot Max
On paper, the Echo Dot Max looks like a good upgrade on the 5th Gen Dot – bigger, twin driver units, and a new verison of Alexa. However, in our Echo Dot Max review, we felt that the Bluetooth speaker missed its mark completely, especially when it comes to sound quality. And this is why we think you should skip this model and go for the cheaper, smaller and older Echo Dot.
Buy this instead… Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Read moreRead less▼
This is the Dot we'd go for. The Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a great value smart speaker at full price, but with the above discount, it's practically unbeatable. It's nicely made, has well-integrated Alexa smarts, plus it sounds far better than you'd imagine for the budget price. It's a lot more sonically rewarding than the Max, that's for sure.
Don't buy… Samsung QE65S95F
In our Samsung S95F review, we described it as “the best Samsung OLED” money can buy. Now, that's high praise in itself, but we can go one better than that with a TV that boasts even better picture quality for an even better price. Movie fans need look no further than the all-conquering Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch, which just edges out the Samsung on our wish list.
Buy this instead… Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch
Read moreRead less▼
The 65-inch version of the Bravia 8 II performs just like the 55-inch model, but with a small loss of sharpness (due to the same number of pixels being stretched over a larger area) and a fairly big increase in cinematic epicness. It also sounds even better, thanks to the larger size.
Don't buy… Technics SC-CX700
We love the convenience of all-in-one hi-fi systems like the Technics. They squeeze streaming smarts, a range of useful inputs and amplification into a pair of speakers. All you need to do is add power. However, in our Technics SC-CX700 review, we were left feeling slightly disappointed by the user experience and the lack of refinement in the sound quality department. Which is why we recommend the KEF alternative below.
Buy this instead… KEF LS50 Wireless II
Read moreRead less▼
The KEF LS50 Wireless II are a firm office favourite and boast similar features to the Technics. However, they are all wrapped and presented in a better-built, more user-friendly and more sonically satisfying package, all for a great price.
What Hi-Fi? Award-winner
Don't buy… Sony ULT Field 3
You'd think Sony would be able to mix it with the very best with its Bluetooth speakers, but we didn't think that was the case here. In our Sony ULT Field 3 review, we were left a little disappointed, concluding, "There’s nothing particularly offensive about how the Sony ULT Field 3 sounds, but by the same token, there’s nothing really memorable about it." For sound quality, it's easily trumped by this quality JBL alternative.
Buy this instead… JBL Charge 6
Read moreRead less▼
The JBL Charge 6 is another five-star entry in a long line of excellent speakers from the brand. Better than the Sony across the board, it delivers powerful, punchy sound, decent features and has a great ruggedised design.
Don't buy… Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen)
For the past few years, we think Bose has been neck-and-neck with Sony when it comes to the performance of its flagship noise-cancelling headphones. But following our time spent testing its latest model, it would appear there's now some daylight between the two. Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) review was generally positive, but this Sony alternative is clearly more musical-sounding and just provides a better overall experience. And they're cheaper.
Buy this instead… Sony WH-1000XM6
Read moreRead less▼
The Sony WH-1000XM6 are the company’s best wireless headphones yet, boasting Bose-beating comfort, great portability, brilliant noise-cancelling and stunning sound quality. And you save more here than on the Bose pair.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.