Is it Black Friday? That’s the hot question on most people’s lips and the subject of many a reader email and comment on our articles this morning.

To give you the short version: no, it is not Black Friday.

As a professional magpie who has covered the event since it became a thing, despite stores launching sales with the branding earlier every year, tradition dictates that “proper” Black Friday is the final Friday of November.

And, Scottish stickler for tradition that I am, I’m going to maintain that that’s the case until a power higher than Bezos and his Davos-attending pantheon of billionaire overlords makes me change.

Still, today is technically part of this year’s general sale. Amazon officially launched its Black Friday Week event yesterday.

Numerous retailers, including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, John Lewis, Currys as well as specialists Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks Sound and Vision have been using the branding for weeks.

Which may lead you to ask…

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Should I buy stuff now or wait for proper Black Friday?

Having helped wade through the sea of deals to help keep our Black Friday hi-fi and home cinema deals live hub up to date with all our latest recommendations, I am pleased to report that there are some excellent savings to be had right now.

If you don't want to wait for the main event, there’s no reason not to take advantage of them right now.

On the hi-fi front, our hi-fi and audio editor, Kashfia Kabir, has a few choice options she recommends – some of which I am tempted to pull the trigger on myself, having yearned for a new pair of speakers to replace my aging Q Acoustics 3030i standmounts for some time.

One in particular to catch my eye is the current saving to be had on the five-star Wharfedale Evo 4.4, which continue to hold a spot in best speakers buying guide.

You can get the speakers now for just £699 at Richer Sounds. That’s a massive £400 saving on their original price.

Five stars Save £400 Wharfedale Evo 4.4: was £1,199 now £799 at Richer Sounds The Wharfedale Evo 4.4 towers deliver excitement and rhythmic drive in spades, as well as a great deal of subtlety when the music demands it. You'll need a decent amount of space so they can shine, but they won't fail to entertain. You also get a pair of QED XT25 2m terminated speaker cables £79 with your order from Richer Sounds, and that's not too shabby.

If that’s a little too rich for your blood, there is also a solid saving to be had on the already great value Elac Debut B5.2, which are available for £179 on AV.com – a solid £70 saving.

Five stars Save £70 Elac Debut B5.2: was £249 now £179 at AV.com As winners of a What Hi-Fi? Award for five years running, you know how highly we rate the Debut B5.2. They're amazing, expressive all-rounders, which are easy to position and even easier to live with. Now an absolute bargain with £70 off.

If it’s an amplifier you’re after, there is an excellent deal running on the Arcam A5. Sure it has been superseded by the newer Arcam A5+ (which won a What Hi-Fi? Award last month) but the original A5 is still an excellent option, especially at its current price.

Jump over to Peter Tyson or Richer Sounds and you can grab the Arcam A5 for just £549 (save £200). You’ll struggle to find a better-sounding amp at that price.

Finally, the five-star Cambridge Audio CXN100 has had £100 knocked of its price. It is now selling for £799 at Richer Sounds, marking the perfect opportunity for any music fan to add streaming smarts to their rack.

Jumping to the home cinema side, our TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, has an equally compelling set of early deals to recommend.

Kicking us off is a massive £200 saving on the five-star Sonos Arc Ultra. This is one of the top soundbars we recommend in our best Dolby Atmos soundbars guide, even when it’s at full price. At this price, it is easily one of the best options available right now. You can grab it for just £799 at Amazon and Richer Sounds.

If you’re after a top-end TV, then the current deal to get is on the LG C5. Though it isn’t the first OLED TV we recommend to buyers with very deep pockets, with this year’s Product of the Year trophy going to the more premium Sony Bravia 8 II, at its current price the C5 is a fantastic option.

You can buy the 55-inch LG C5 for £1069 at Richer Sounds (save £830) using the discount code RSTV30 at checkout. That’s an amazing price for a punchy OLED offering exceptional picture quality and an uncompromising feature set.

Save £831 LG C5 55-inch (OLED55C5): was £1,900 now £1,069 at Richer Sounds The LG C5 is a real crowd pleaser. Its rich, dynamic and sharp image is spectacular for movies and TV shows, and the fact that it has four HDMI 2.1 sockets (all capable of handling 4K/144Hz signals) will undoubtedly appease gamers. Throw in Dolby Vision HDR support and the full-featured webOS smart platform for streaming movies and games directly to the TV for good measure, and you have a TV that is guaranteed to impress, especially at this price.

If you’re after something a little less premium, we have also spotted an early deal on the five-star TCL C6KS, one of the main recommendations in our best cheap TV guide. You can grab the 50-inch model for £349 on Amazon, a £200 saving on its normal price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 Winner Save £200 TCL 50C6KS 2025 Mini LED TV: was £549 now £349 at Amazon Lowest-ever price: £349

The 50-inch TCL C6KS would have been strong value at its £549 launch price, so when we reviewed it at £419, we discovered an exceptional TV for the money. So exceptional, in fact, that we gave it an Award! And now you can buy it for even less.

We don’t normally see Mini LED TVs go for so little, so we are more than happy to recommend the set to any buyer on a strict budget. Just be warned, if you’re a gamer it doesn’t have the features you need to run current-generation consoles at full speed.

One word of warning…

The only word of warning we have for buyers is that, if any of the above deals don’t meet your specific needs, it’s worth waiting a little longer before pulling the trigger.

With the sales event scheduled to run until the clock strikes midnight on Cyber Monday (1st December) we are expecting a lot more deals on many more five-star, Award-winning products to drop this Black Friday season.

So make sure to keep an eye on our live hub for all our up to the minute recommendations – or drop by our Black Friday 2025 Live Q&A if you have a specific question.