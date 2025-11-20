Black Friday seems to get longer and longer every year we cover it (mainly because Amazon keeps extending it).

While some may welcome the more sedate pace compared with the original spectacle – which saw a spike in arrests as well as sales at stores, as physical punters sometimes literally wrestled to get the best deals available at the time – it has made shopping during the event harder.

This is mainly because it's hard to know when the product you’re after has fallen to the absolute best price you might get.

It's not helped by the fact many retailers now play a cat and mouse game with shoppers, and each other, where prices on big ticket items, including OLED TVs and hi-fi speakers, fluctuate at a near hourly rate.

On top of that, many of the products put on sale aren’t always from known brands, or are on items we wouldn't recommend, even with their price slashed. It's no surprise, then, that you may be struggling to navigate this year’s shopping bonanza.

Here to help, we have set up live hubs, where our experts are live blogging the event, highlighting the best Black Friday hi-fi and home cinema deals in real time.

For those readers who are still struggling, though, this year we are going one step further. We have created this Live Q&A page, where you can directly ask questions to our reviews team.

Whether it’s advice on how a set of speakers will match with the amp you’re considering, or if a pair of headphones is worth your time and money – or if you have more specific questions on a product’s specifications – we are here to help.

Just jump to the comments section at the bottom of this page to post your question.

Please remember that, like all our social media pages and forums, What Hi-Fi? is an inclusive publication with a strict code of conduct.

So please make sure to keep all your messages friendly and profanity free – and avoid any moves that would get you knocked off Santa’s nice list when interacting with our team and each other.

On top of that, while we’ll try to answer any question you throw at us as soon as possible, please be patient if it takes us a couple of hours to get back to you – especially if you’re across the pond. Nearly all of our team are based in the GMT time zone!