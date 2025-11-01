Is Black Friday a good time to buy hi-fi and home cinema hardware? We want to know your thoughts!

In case you missed one of the sea of adverts flooding most stores, Black Friday is fast approaching.

It's set to happen on Friday the 28th of November, when we are expecting all manner of products to get hefty discounts.

Many of the What Hi-Fi? team are comfortably old enough to remember the days of yore, when this "holiday event" was local to the US and not really a thing in Europe. There is no question, though, that it has since become a global phenomenon.

Gone are the days when we would gawk at a sea of shoppers queuing up outside a distant Walmart or Best Buy, straining at the leash to shoulder-charge rivals out of the way and do things that would make God cry in pursuit of one of the limited number of TVs or speakers on sale.

Now, every person and their dog is in on the action. Whether you plan to pop into a physical store or shop online, it’s all but impossible not to be bombarded with Black Friday “deals” on everything from headphones to premium AV Receivers.

Which is why, every year, we dust off our deal-hunting caps and wade through the sea of alleged discounts to find the best hi-fi and home cinema offers out there, on products we have reviewed and know are worth your time and money.

We’ll be doing the same this November. Over the month our team of experts will be offering their curated picks of the best hi-fi and home cinema deals – as well as flagging ones to avoid.

Before we enter our buying-advice bunker, though, we want to know: do you personally care about Black Friday?

If so, why? Is it because you’re confident you'll get a good price on that stereo speaker package or OLED TV you’ve been holding off pulling the trigger on for the past few months?

Or because you are simply in the mood to get your Christmas shopping done and dusted as efficiently as possible and this is a good time to do it?

Or, are you a naysayer who doesn’t care about Black Friday at all. If so, is it because you don’t think you’ll get the best prices on hi-fi and home cinema hardware at the event, or is it something else?

We want to know as a part of our latest Ask The Reader column!

Any comment you leave might be used to create a wider responses column at the end of the month, which just so happens to coincide with Black Friday. It's always nice when things fall into place, eh?

Just remember to keep your responses PG-13 as we’re a safe place site for people of all ages and backgrounds. No swears or nastiness allowed.

