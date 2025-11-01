Is Black Friday a good time to buy hi-fi and home cinema hardware? We want to know your thoughts!

Yes, it’s back, and longer than ever, but is the Black Friday scrum still worth it?

In case you missed one of the sea of adverts flooding most stores, Black Friday is fast approaching.

It's set to happen on Friday the 28th of November, when we are expecting all manner of products to get hefty discounts.

Now, every person and their dog is in on the action. Whether you plan to pop into a physical store or shop online, it’s all but impossible not to be bombarded with Black Friday “deals” on everything from headphones to premium AV Receivers.

We’ll be doing the same this November. Over the month our team of experts will be offering their curated picks of the best hi-fi and home cinema deals – as well as flagging ones to avoid.

If so, why? Is it because you’re confident you'll get a good price on that stereo speaker package or OLED TV you’ve been holding off pulling the trigger on for the past few months?

Just remember to keep your responses PG-13 as we’re a safe place site for people of all ages and backgrounds. No swears or nastiness allowed.

Alastair Stevenson
Alastair Stevenson
Editor in Chief

Alastair is What Hi-Fi?’s editor in chief. He has well over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. During this time he’s covered everything from the launch of the first Amazon Echo to government cyber security policy. Prior to joining What Hi-Fi? he served as Trusted Reviews’ editor-in-chief. Outside of tech, he has a Masters from King’s College London in Ethics and the Philosophy of Religion, is an enthusiastic, but untalented, guitar player and runs a webcomic in his spare time. 

