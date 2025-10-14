We have just announced our Best Buy trophy winners for the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025. That means you can see our recommended products across every category at every price break, covering everything from top of the line OLED TVs to affordable hi-fi speakers.

While we are confident with our choices, having run every product in the list through a stringent comparative testing process in our viewing and listening rooms, we are fairly that sure some of you, curious bunch that you are, will have questions about this year’s winners.

Which is why we are running our first Live Q&A session! During it our editor in chief (me), global technical editor, Ketan Bharadia, and TV and AV editor, Tom Parsons, will be on hand answering your queries in real time from 2.00-3.00pm (GMT) on Friday the 17th of October.

And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, you can ask your questions now! Just drop to the bottom of this page and post your query in the comments. Then we’ll answer them the moment we go live on Friday.

Just remember, like our monthly Ask The Reader question and our forums, this is a safe space, so make sure to avoid any nasty language and treat everyone (especially us) with the respect we deserve. Christmas is around the corner and we should all be doing everything we can to be on Santa’s nice list, after all.

Questions should also refer to our Award-winners only, please. If there's something else you want to talk about, you can get in touch directly using our shared whathifi@futurenet email address and we'll do our best to reply. Otherwise let's try to keep it on topic!

On top of that, remember that the products announced are our Best Buy winners. We’ll be revealing our Product of the Year winners – chosen from the Best Buy shortlist – at our exclusive black tie ceremony on the 13th of November.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the 43rd What Hi-Fi? Awards evening, we will also reveal this year’s Outstanding Contribution, Readers’ Award, Temptation and Innovation Award winners as well as revealing which former winner will be inducted into our hallowed Hall of Fame.

So make sure to keep checking back with What Hi-Fi? regularly!